Antibody tests suggest coronavirus is more widespread than expected in Los Angeles County







NEW YORK (Reuters Health) – In early April, many more people in Los Angeles County (LA) had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 than previously thought, suggesting that confirmed cases do not reveal the true extent of infection in a given community, researchers say.

"The findings also suggest that we are a long way from herd immunity and therefore we should have a long-term planning horizon to evaluate policies to mitigate this disease," Dr. Neeraj Sood, of Reuters, told Reuters Health. the University of Southern California.

"Public health departments in different counties and cities should conduct their own studies evaluating a representative set of households in their communities," said Dr. Sood. Such tests can "help allocate resources to areas of higher disease burden (and) also identify racial / ethnic or socioeconomic disparities in disease burden."

Lead author Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya, also from USC, added in a separate email: "An estimate of the prevalence rate will help Los Angeles County physicians provide better guidance to their patients about the meaning of a positive or negative antibody test result. Without an estimate of the prevalence rate, it is not possible to calculate the positive predictive value or the negative predictive value of a diagnostic test. "

Using a proprietary database, the researchers invited nearly 2,000 people to take the test, of whom 863 agreed to participate: 55% were between the ages of 35 and 54; 60% women; 58%, white; and 43% with annual family income over $ 100,000. Because the sample differed in demographics and income distribution for Los Angeles County overall, the results were weighted to coincide with the 2018 census on sex, race / ethnicity, and income.

As reported in JAMA, several participants were symptomatic: 13% had a fever with a cough; 9%, fever with shortness of breath; and 6% loss of smell or taste. Thirty-five (4.06%) with different demographic data tested positive, for a weighted proportion of 4.31%. After adjusting the sensitivity and specificity of the test, the weighted and unweighted prevalence of the SARSCoV-2 antibodies was 4.34% and 4.65%, respectively.

"The estimate implies that approximately 367,000 adults had antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, which is substantially higher than the cumulative number of 8,430 confirmed infections in the county" at the time, the authors note.

"Selection bias is likely," they add. "The estimated prevalence may be biased due to lack of response or because symptomatic individuals may have been more likely to participate. Prevalence estimates may change with new information on the accuracy of the test kits used."

Dr. Manu Jain, a pulmonary and critical care specialist at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, commented in an email to Reuters Health: "We have not done this in our community, but I suspect we would see something similar since working in a large urban city " "

"I think judging the success of a mitigation strategy should be based more on the number of people who become seriously ill, die from Sars-CoV2, and / or if a health system is overwhelmed," he said, "since those are the more striking results rather than the degree of asymptomatic spread of Sars-CoV2. "

"What this study suggests is that as communities begin to open, there is a significant risk of seeing an increase in the number of severely ill Sars-CoV2 patients who can be passed on from asymptomatic infected patients, leading to known as the 'second wave', "he noted.

"The more people carry the infection without drawing clinical attention, the greater the risk of a more severe second wave," he said. "The best way to control asymptomatic spread and mitigate more efficiently would be to run massive tests in communities looking for active Sars-CoV2 infection and quarantine those that test positive."

SOURCE: https://bit.ly/2X1myoJ JAMA, online May 18, 2020.

