Antidepressant fails to improve apathy in patients with dementia







Treatment with the antidepressant bupropion does not improve apathy in non-depressed patients with Alzheimer-type dementia (DAT), results of a multicenter, double-blind, placebo-controlled study.

Although safe in this patient population, bupropion was no better than placebo at reducing apathy, neuropsychiatric symptoms, or health-related quality of life, the researchers say.

"Bupropion will most likely not be effective in apathy in AD. It is important to study other medications because of the negative impact of apathy on the course of the disease and the associated burden on patients and caregivers," said the first. author Franziska Maier, PhD, Department of Psychiatry, University of Cologne, Germany, told Medscape Medical News.

The study was published online May 28 on the JAMA Network Open.

Biological justification

Apathy, a profound loss of motivation, is the most common behavioral problem in patients with Alzheimer's disease, and treatment options are limited.

Low dopamine levels are associated with low rewarding and motivating behavior and have been linked to apathy. Research has also shown an inverse association with the binding of the dopamine transporter and norepinephrine in the ventral striatum and higher apathy scores in patients with Parkinson's disease.

Bupropion is a norepinephrine / dopamine reuptake inhibitor used for major depressive disorder, seasonal affective disorder, and smoking cessation.

The drug has been shown to increase psychomotor activity in a mouse model of DAT. Case reports of frontotemporal dementia and post-stroke apathy also support a potential benefit of bupropion for the treatment of apathy.

In this context, Maier and colleagues evaluated the safety and effectiveness of bupropion for apathy in 108 patients with mild to moderate DAT and clinically relevant apathy. Patients with clinically relevant depressed mood were excluded. The average age of the patients was 74.8 years and approximately two thirds were men.

For 12 weeks, half of the patients were randomized to receive placebo and half of bupropion (150 mg for 4 weeks plus 300 mg for 8 weeks). If the 300 mg dose was not tolerated, patients continued on 150 mg throughout the study.

The primary outcome was the change in the Apathy Rating Scale – Clinical Version (AES-C) (score range, 18-72 points) between baseline and week 12.

At baseline, AES-C scores were comparable in the bupropion and placebo group (mean, 52.2 vs. 50.4).

Do you need better measurements?

After controlling for baseline AES-C score, study site, and donepezil or galantamine co-medication, the mean change in AES-C score was not statistically significant between the bupropion and placebo group (mean change, 2, 22; 95% CI, -0.47 to 4.91; P = .11).

Furthermore, there was a significantly greater improvement in the placebo group in the secondary outcomes of total neuropsychiatric symptoms and health-related quality of life.

There were no statistically significant changes between groups in activities of daily living or cognition. Adverse events and serious adverse events were comparable between study groups.

These findings are similar to those of a recent randomized clinical trial in which bupropion did not alleviate apathy in non-depressed patients with Huntington's disease.

Maier and colleagues say it's important to note that at the time your study was planned (2008-2009), the AES-C was the standard measure for apathy on DAT. More recently, this scale has been shown to be a one-dimensional test, with a substructure that does not include all the dimensions of apathy.

"Therefore, other studies should use more advanced measures, such as the Dimensional Apathy Scale, which better discriminates between apathy and overlapping symptoms of depression, as well as between different sub-dimensions of apathy," they write.

There is currently no standard treatment for apathy in Alzheimer's disease. However, as Medscape Medical News has already reported, there is evidence that methylphenidate may be beneficial.

"In addition to medications, non-drug treatment options such as occupational therapy remain top of the line," said Maier.

The study was funded by a grant from the German Ministry of Education and Research. Maier has not disclosed any relevant financial relationships.

JAMA Netw Open. Published online May 28, 2020. Full text

