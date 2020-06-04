Antifa accused of coordinating looting of Target store in Austin: Texas officials

the Texas The Department of Public Safety says it is investigating the links between Antifa and the violence and looting that has erupted in protests sparked by the death of George Floyd after an incident that the authorities believe was organized by the extremist group.

DPS Director Steven McGraw made the announcement Tuesday highlighting the May 31 raid of a Target store in Austin, which according to him was coordinated by Antifa through the Internet.

"The protest and looting of Target in Austin that was carried out and organized by an Antifa website and, of course, the surveillance that was provided through the Internet to identify where police resources were organized, was carried out on the accounts of Antifa, "McGraw said, according to Austin Reforma.

McGraw said DPS is also working with the FBI's Joint Counter-Terrorism Task Force to locate those responsible for looting or inciting unrest within Texas.

FEDS INVESTIGATING IF ANTIFA-RELATED "PROFESSIONAL" AGITATORS EXERCISE "COMMANDING AND CONTROLLING" ABOUT DETENTION

"We are talking about violent extremists. There are anarchists. There is Antifa, but there are also criminals who use it as an opportunity to exploit and plunder and hurt others. That has happened, "McGraw said, quoting Reform Austin.

"We have a long memory. We have recorded evidence and will continue to investigate each and every event to identify individuals who were involved in criminal conduct and to make appropriate arrests based on probable cause and to obtain prosecution from the District Attorney or the Office of the District Attorney. the United States, "he added.

McGraw also reportedly said DPS has had special agents integrated with George Floyd protesters to help identify violent elements of the crowds. Some of them, Reform Austin reports, are expected to be detained.

The events come after a senior Justice Department official told Fox News on Wednesday that federal law enforcement officials are investigating whether "criminal actors" are coordinating violent activities during the protests and are investigating reports that "stones and bricks" have been left to throw police and other agents.

"You see the hallmarks … We are trying to see if there is coordinated command and control, you see those breadcrumbs and that is what we are trying to verify," said the Justice Department official.

Another Justice Department official said the feds have seen signs of "highly organized" coordination by "professional" agitators, some linked to Antifa.

President Trump announced Sunday that the United States government will appoint Antifa as a terrorist organization.

Jake Gibson and Alex Pappas of Fox News contributed to this report.