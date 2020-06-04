Antifa members talk about tears, & # 39; destroying your enemy & # 39 ;, say undercover videos

The extreme left-wing extremist group called Antifa It teaches ruthless tactics like eye tearing and is structured "almost like a company" to incite violence and "destroy" enemies while remaining anonymous, according to the latest undercover video from Veritas Project.

Antifa, the movement that means "anti-fascist", has been in the news this week when violent protests erupted across the country in the wake of George FloydDeath in police custody. President Trump has suggested that the group should be considered a terrorist organization, and Proyecto Veritas published what is billed as "a video exposing the violent nature of the controversial group" in light of recent events.

WHAT IS ANTIFA, THE LEFT GROUP ATTACKS VIOLENT PROTESTS?

"I have been undercover with Rose City Antifa … depending on the environment, if I were caught or discovered in an environment where I am present with them, it could increase violence against me," said an undercover journalist at Project Veritas. who says it is no longer embedded in Antifa, says to open the ribbon

Then the video shows an alleged undercover video of an Antifa member identified as Nicholas Cifuni telling others: "Don't be that damn guy with the damn brass knuckles taking pictures of you. The police are going to say: & # 39; perfect , we can prosecute these f ——- s look how violent they are & # 39; s not that we are not, but we have to f —— g hide that s— t ".

The undercover journalist said he is "halfway" in the prospecting process it takes to become a member of the violent group. It is unclear when the secretly recorded Antifa meeting occurred, but it appears to have taken place before the recent protests related to Floyd's death.

Wearing a black mask to protect his identity, the undercover journalist explained the steps Antifa allegedly takes to secretly meet with potential members.

"The goal of all of this is to go out and do dangerous things as safely as possible," one member is heard saying to the group.

ANDY ONG: LIBERAL MEDIA "HAS MANY SYMPATHIES" TOWARD ANTIFA, THE CONSERVATIVES DID NOT TAKE SERIOUS THREATS

"Practice things like a hole in the eye, it takes very little pressure to damage someone's eyes," said the man identified as Cifuni. "Consider, like, destroying your enemy, no, like, delivering a really amazing right hand, right eye, or left punch, you know? It's not boxing, it's not kickboxing, it's like destroying your enemy."

The undercover journalist said Antifa encourages members to dress in "Black Block," which he says is a way of dressing that helps hide the members' identities.

“They do not hesitate to push back or incite some type of violence. In our classes and in our meetings, before doing any type of demonstration or Black Block, we talked about the details of the weapons and what we carry and what we should have, ”said the undercover journalist.

JOURNALIST ATTACKED BY ANTIFA TALKS ABOUT THE EXTREME EXTREME ITSELF, RADICAL IDEOLOGY

Project Veritas founder and CEO James O & # 39; Keefe added a disclaimer that his group does not tolerate violence.

"It is a sad moment in our nation's history with Antifa activists kidnapping #blacklivesmatter protests in cities across the country, attacking police and engaging in violence," O'Keefe wrote. "In many places, the violence appears to be planned, organized and led by anarchic left-wing extremist groups, extreme left-wing extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics."

Earlier this week, freelance journalist Andy Ngo told Fox News that "the left-wing media, the liberal media, the established media, the inherited media, have many sympathies" with Antifa's goal

"The superficial resistance against the Trump administration, against conservatism, against the Republican Party, they have that in common with them," said Ngo. "Liberal ignorance of what and who Antifa and her story really are."

ABC NEWS SUSPENDS DAVID WRIGHT FOR OBSERVATIONS MADE IN THE VERITAS PROJECT VIDEO

Veritas Project, which is framed as a conservative whistleblower watchdog group, has previously released hidden footage from cameras of network producers and news executives, federal politicians and members of private political organizations making statements without knowing they were being taped.

In 2019, the Veritas Project released undercover footage that captured CNN employees casually confirming the network's anti-Trump bias. The group also posted the famous video from ABC News presenter Amy Robach claiming in a hot microphone that her network's superiors killed a story that would have exposed sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, now deceased, three years ago.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

At the beginning of this year, ABC News David Wright, a veteran Washington correspondent suspended for comments he made that was caught on video by Project Veritas.