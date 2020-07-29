Antitrust hearing with CEO of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple

Companies that testify before Congress are widely accused of violating antitrust law. But what exactly is antitrust and what constitutes a violation?

Simply put, antitrust law is about ensuring a level playing field for competition. Think of it as a type of railing designed to keep markets fair. When it works properly, antitrust law is supposed to prevent companies from abusing their dominance in the market to gain an unfair competitive advantage.

This does not mean that monopolies are inherently illegal, at least under US law. AND A company does not violate antitrust law simply because it is big. But you can break the law if you do things that harm competition. . To determine if that happened, regulators like the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission collect economic evidence. Typically, that evidence comes in the form of data showing that prices have risen, or that rival companies have been hurt, or that innovation has been stifled. Those investigations can lead to lawsuits, fines and, in the most extreme cases, corporate breakdowns.

But there are limits to the antitrust law. It is not designed to address how platforms handle political discourse or misinformation, for example, or electoral security issues. While those themes may come up today, be careful not to combine the two.