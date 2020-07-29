Antitrust tech audience: CEO of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple will answer questions from lawmakers

Now, the CEOs of those companies will testify before lawmakers on Wednesday at the largest hearing of their kind since Microsoft's Bill Gates went to Washington in 1998. While most executives have appeared before Congress previously, they have never been Faced with a situation quite like this, the four will testify side by side, and in a pandemic-driven turn, everyone will attend the audience virtually, using Cisco's WebEx conferencing platform. The hearing begins at noon ET.

Expect lawmakers to serve companies with very specific questions about their businesses based on documents and other evidence gathered during the 13-month investigation. Among other things, Amazon is under scrutiny for its use of seller data; Apple, about its app store policies; Facebook, for its acquisition strategy and its dominance in online advertising; and Google, for their own search and advertising practices. For their part, companies are expected to argue that they have helped countless entrepreneurs and small businesses, and made the United States a leader in innovation amid growing competition from China.

The high-profile event has all the features for a show. But fireworks will simply reflect the underlying bets for these tech titans, who face multiple polls from regulators at the federal and state levels, as well as abroad. Those investigations could lead to lawsuits, fines or other consequences for what have become the world's largest and richest corporations.

Technology companies are expected to take advantage of the benefits they have brought to American businesses and consumers, and point to the competitive threat that China represents. A copy of Zuckerberg's testimony obtained by CNN shows that the founder of Facebook will argue that, unlike China and its vision for the Internet, which is "focused on very different ideas," Facebook came to its success "the American way: we started with nothing and we provide better products that people find valuable. "