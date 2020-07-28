Antoinette Helena Akita worked tirelessly to help contain a viral outbreak. She lost her life for another





Dr. Akita had spent a large part of her time fighting a viral outbreak, only to be taken over by another. When the H1N1 epidemic hit the US in 2009, she was on the front line of New York's fight against the virus.

He served as a supervising physician at the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene and worked long hours to prevent the spread of the pandemic in his beloved city, says his only son, Cyril.

Ultimately, complications from another virus, the coronavirus, would kill him 11 years later, his family told CNN.

Toni, as family and friends knew her, was born on August 24, 1951 in Queens, New York. He attended St. Pascal Baylon School in Queens and graduated in 1968, and then studied at Fisk University in Nashville, where he earned his college degree in 1972.