Antonin Scalia, Jackie Robinson among those chosen for Trump's "National Garden" of heroes

President Trump announced Friday the creation of a National Garden of American Heroes to pay tribute to historically significant Americans, a garden that will include former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia and baseball star Jackie Robinson among past presidents, advocates. against slavery and others.

"I am announcing the creation of a new monument to the giants of our past, I am signing an executive order to establish a National Garden of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park with statues of the best Americans who have ever lived," he said in a fiery speech in front of Mount Rushmore on Friday night.

The order says the garden, which will open before July 4, 2024, "will represent historically significant Americans … who have contributed positively to the United States throughout our history."

It comes as a response to the anti-monument fervor that has gripped segments of the country, which have called for either the removal of, or simply attempting to tear down, monuments and statues of past American figures.

Proposed names on the list include Scalia, the conservative justice who died in 2016, Robinson, who was the first black American to play in the Major League Baseball, Christa McAuliffe, a teacher who died in the 1986 Challenger shuttle disaster, the Wright brothers, who flew the first powered flight, educator Booker T. Washington and women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony.

The complete list of proposed heroes is: John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Davy Crockett, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, Benjamin Franklin, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Harriet Tubman, Booker T. Washington, George Washington and Orville, and Wilbur Wright.

The list is almost certain to cause controversy, both by who is included and who is not.

Scalia, as one of the Supreme Court's most prominent conservative justices, is likely to cause controversy among liberals, especially since there is no liberal counterpart on the list. The same with former Republican President Ronald Reagan, who is the only modern president on the list, with no reference to Democratic presidents like Lyndon Johnson, John F. Kennedy or Franklin Roosevelt.

Even the presence of the Founding Fathers and early presidents like Abraham Lincoln could be controversial. Those who called for the statues to be demolished initially had their sights set on generals and Confederate figures, but have since moved on to prominent and more dominant American figures.

In Washington D.C., activists attacked the Emancipation Monument, which portrays Lincoln alongside a freed slave, and in Portland, Oregon, protesters downed a statue of Thomas Jefferson, who signed the Declaration of Independence.

Trump spoke at Mount Rushmore, which features images of Lincoln, Jefferson, Washington, and Theodore Roosevelt. That monument has been protested for decades by Native American activists, who say it was built on stolen land.

Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee removed a tweet that accused Trump of "glorifying white supremacy" by going to Mount Rushmore.

"Trump has disrespected native communities over and over again," the Democrats wrote. "He tried to limit his voting rights and blocked relief from the critical pandemic. He is now organizing a rally glorifying white supremacy on Mount Rushmore, a region that was once sacred to tribal communities."

However, the administration has backtracked aggressively against the anti-monument trend, dispatching Rapid Implementation Teams (RDTs) from a special federal unit across the country, and several administration figures, including Trump, have condemned the quest to remove statues. .

"Those who seek to erase our heritage want Americans to forget our pride and our great dignity, so that we can no longer understand ourselves or the destiny of the United States," he said Friday. "By overthrowing the heroes of 1776, they seek to dissolve the bonds of love and loyalty that we feel for our country and that we feel for each other."

"His goal is not a better America, his goal is to end the United States," he said.