Antonio Brown demands that the NFL resolve the & # 39; investigations & # 39;

Antonio Brown's last retirement lasted two days.

After tweeting, among other things, "mission complete" referring to his career on Monday, the four-time All-Pro on Wednesday posted a message on Instagram, asking the NFL to resolve the investigations and provide clarity "on this situation". He can speak to teams.

The Instagram post, in its entirety, says:

“@Nfl I have completed each and every one of your investigations for the past 11 months. You have had access to all my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every one of the situations that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me, I have worked in all aspects of my life last year and that is why I have become a better man. The fact that he refuses to provide a deadline and the reason why he will not resolve his investigations is completely unacceptable.

“I demand that you give me clarity about this situation immediately if you really care about my well-being. My legal team continues to ask and you do not provide answers. How is it that the league can drag its feet in any investigation it chooses on the players and we just have to sit there in limbo? I need an update to be able to speak to these teams correctly, they are waiting for you @nfl, let's get this started! We have history to make! #Himmothy. "

Brown, 32, has been a free agent since September, when the New England Patriots released him after a game after allegations of sexual assault and intimidating text messages sent to an accuser.

"He won't play in @NFL anymore," Brown tweeted after the Patriots cut him.

Last August, he reportedly told the Oakland Raiders that he would resign if he couldn't wear his old helmet in lieu of a newer model required by the league. The Raiders subsequently released him, and he signed with the Patriots.

If Brown continued to play and sign with a team, the NFL is expected to suspend him as a result of an ongoing investigation into the sexual assault allegations and threatening text messages. The length of the possible suspension is unclear, but many expect it to be for half a season or more.

Last month, Brown was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to undergo a psychological evaluation and enroll in a 13-week anger management course by a Florida court after failing to answer an assault charge.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns, the best in the league, for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his last full season. For his career, he has 841 catches for 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns.