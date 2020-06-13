Antonio Brown receives 2 years probation after declaring not to participate in a battery theft in January

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown received two years of probation on Friday after he did not file a dispute on charges related to an incident with a moving trucker outside his Florida home in January.

Brown settled with Broward County prosecutors on charges of battery theft, theft of an unoccupied form of transportation, and criminal mischief related to a January 21 incident where a moving trucker, hired by Brown, charged him with he and his assault coach.

Brown refused to pay the driver $ 4,000 to release his household items, according to police. The driver told officers that Brown threw a stone as he drove away, causing a small dent in the moving truck and splintering the paint.

When the driver later returned, Brown paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay $ 860 for damaging the truck, police said. The driver returned to his truck to call his company, and Brown pulled him out of the vehicle, while the coach grabbed the keys, authorities said. Brown, the coach, and others began removing boxes from the truck, until the driver told them the boxes belonged to another customer.

Brown turned himself in two days later.

In addition to two years of probation, Brown will undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, complete 100 hours of community service, and follow a restraining order from the truck driver and owner. from the moving company.

If you follow all the terms of the agreement and don't break probation, you won't receive a criminal conviction.

Brown has not played in the NFL since September 2019. He previously played for the Pittsburgh Steelers before joining the Oakland Raiders during the offseason. He didn't play a regular-season game for the Raiders and was released after a turbulent offseason.

He was later picked up by the New England Patriots, but played only one game before being released after 11 days following the sexual assault allegations.

Associated Press contributed to this report.