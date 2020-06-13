Antonio Brown receives probation after changing his statement in the battery case





The incident took place in January at Brown's home in Hollywood, Florida. A trucker on the move told police he was delivering household items Brown had stored in California when Brown and his coach, Glenn Holt, allegedly assaulted him.

Brown faced a battery charge, theft of an unoccupied form of transportation, and criminal mischief of less than $ 1,000. He initially pleaded not guilty.

During a change of statement hearing on Friday, a Broward County judge sentenced Brown to two years of probation and ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Brown was ordered to take a 13-week anger management class and do 100 hours of community service, his attorney Carson Hancock said in a statement to CNN.

"This was a resolution negotiated by the Broward State Attorney's Office and was accepted by both Mr. Brown and the presiding judge," Hancock said in the statement. "Mr. Brown did not object to the reduced charges and received an award withholding, which means this was not a criminal conviction."

In the incident, the driver of the delivery vehicle told police that he requested payment of $ 4,000 to deliver household items, according to a criminal complaint. Brown refused to pay, and when the driver started leaving, Brown threw a stone that dented the truck and splintered the paint, according to the complaint. The driver returned to the house after his company told him that the former soccer player was willing to pay the $ 4,000 outstanding, plus $ 860 for the vehicle damage and the driver's overtime. Brown paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay the additional amount, and the driver climbed back into the truck to leave, the complaint says. Brown argued with the driver, climbed into his vehicle, and "began to physically grab and pull him," ripping his shirt and causing multiple scratches, the complaint says. Hancock says he and his client contend that the case was a civil dispute involving a moving company that was transporting Brown's personal belongings to his Florida home. The case resulted from a misunderstanding about paying the costs owed to the moving company, Hancock said. "Mr. Brown paid the contract price in full, and due to a dispute over the additional costs that included 'overtime work', the driver of the moving van would not release his personal belongings." Hancock said in the statement. Hancock added that Brown decided to resolve this matter quickly, given his soccer and family career, and hopes to resume soccer. A wide receiver, Brown had a tumultuous 2019 that left him out of the NFL. Long a star with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the seven-time Pro Bowl pick was traded to Oakland in March. But he quickly exhausted his welcome, and Oakland released him before the 2019 season began. The New England Patriots signed him in September, but three days later, one of his off-season athletic trainers filed a lawsuit charging him with rape and assault in 2017 and 2018. Brown's attorney at the time said the relationship was consensual and that "Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit." Brown also responded to his accuser. Brown played a game with the Patriots, but the team released him on September 20, days after the lawsuit was filed.

CNN's Amanda Watts, Faith Karimi and Jason Hanna contributed to this report.