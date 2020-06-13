Antonio Brown receives two years probation for fighting trucker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – NFL free agent Antonio Brown did not comment Friday on charges related to a fight with a moving trucker outside his home in South Florida earlier this year.

As part of a settlement with Broward County prosecutors, Brown did not oppose battery theft, theft of an unoccupied form of transportation, and criminal mischief. He will serve two years of probation, undergo a psychological evaluation and follow-up treatment, attend an anger management course, perform 100 hours of community service, and follow a restraining order from the truck driver and the owner of the moving company.

Judge Edward Merrigan Jr. withheld the award, meaning Brown will not receive a criminal conviction on his record if he successfully completes his probation.

Brown's attorney, Carson Hancock, said in a statement that the case was the result of a misunderstanding between Brown and the removal company about the payments and that it should have been handled as a civil dispute.

"Rather than getting involved in a lengthy legal case, Brown decided to expeditiously resolve this matter in consideration of his family and his soccer career," Hancock said.

Brown was one of the best receivers in the NFL during his nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was traded to the Oakland Raiders last year, but was released before playing a regular-season game after several off-field incidents. It was then signed by the New England Patriots, who released Brown in September after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.

Police responded on January 21 to a disturbance call at Brown's home in Hollywood, Florida, where the driver of the moving truck said Brown and his coach beat him.

Brown refused to pay the driver $ 4,000 to release his household items, according to police. The driver told officers that Brown threw a stone as he drove away, causing a small dent in the moving truck and splintering the paint.

When the driver later returned, Brown paid the $ 4,000 but refused to pay $ 860 for damaging the truck, police said. The driver returned to his truck to call his company, and Brown pulled him out of the vehicle, while the coach grabbed the keys, authorities said. Brown, the coach, and others began removing boxes from the truck, until the driver told them the boxes belonged to another customer.

Brown had left the scene when the police arrived, and the coach was arrested. Brown turned himself in two days later.