Antonio Brown suspended for allegedly violating NFL personal conduct policy

Brown, 32, is eligible to participate in all preseason activities with any team he signs with and returns after the team's eighth game, the NFL said. Brown spent most of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played a game for the New England Patriots last season before being released.

Brown had been under investigation by the NFL for multiple incidents off the field. He was sentenced to two years of probation in June.

"I look forward to new beginnings," Brown said on Instagram. "I want to be the best version of myself on and off the field, and I will do my best to be a great teammate. I appreciate that the NFL gives me the opportunity to continue to work on myself and improve."

NFL.com says the suspension is related to Brown's argument not to dispute robbery and assault charges, and allegations that he sent intimidating text messages to a woman.