Antonio Sabato Jr. announces that he is starting a & # 39; conservative film studio & # 39 ;: & # 39; No more blacklists & # 39;

Antonio Sabato Jr. recently announced that he is starting a new company.

The 48-year-old actor revealed Thursday on Twitter that he is developing a "conservative film studio for all patriots" and plans to undertake projects that other Hollywood studios "would never" do.

"We are working out a plan to create a conservative film studio for all patriots to carry out projects that Hollywood would never do. No more blacklisting and no more injustice from socialist elites," he wrote.

Sabato declared his support for President Donald Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention and has since said that he has been blacklisted in Tinseltown and has been lost in a number of projects.

"I was the first celebrity to speak and speak about the president, and he had my vote from day one," Sabato told Variety in March. "I was the first to say I was going to win. My integrity is intact." What I believe is still intact. What doesn't break you makes you stronger, that's what they say. So I'm stronger than ever and I didn't have to lie about who I am. "

Sabato described how I had to "sell everything" to "pay all my debts".

"It was blacklisted," he said. "All of my representatives left me, from agents to managers to commercial agents. I literally had to move, find a new job to survive and care for my children."

The "General Hospital" star added: "It's been terrible. It's amazing. It's a disgrace. It's difficult, because if you're in that environment in Hollywood and you have something to say they don't like, they'll do it for you to know ".

In 2018, Sabato ran for a seat in Congress, but lost to Representative Julia Brownley, a Democrat from California. After that, the actor made the decision to move to Florida, where he now lives and works in construction.

"I am on the ground," Sabato told Variety about his new life. "I go to work at two in the morning and I make sure the work is controlled and supervised by me." I'm in the car all day, driving, going all over the place. Five days a week, non-stop. "

Sabato said he plans to vote for Trump again in 2020.

