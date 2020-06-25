Anxious or reserved? You could have been like a baby

Why do you ask? Your temperament when you were little could have predicted your personality and your social experiences as an adult, according to a recent study published in the journal Proceedings of the Natural Academy of Sciences.

After following 165 babies for three decades, they found that babies who were more timid in behavior became more reserved and introverted adults. Brain activity that reflected how teens avoided or perceived their mistakes was associated with anxiety and depression in adulthood.

"It was really the combination of information on a young child's behavior and a measure of brain function in adolescents that most strongly predicted all of these outcome measures and, in particular, the measures of mental health disorders." said study author Dr. Daniel Pine. , head of the section on affective development and neuroscience at the Intramural Research Program of the US National Institute of Mental Health.

Temperament describes the consistent differences in childhood behavior and emotional reactivity that underlie our later personalities.

One behavioral trait that we have all inherited throughout evolutionary history is inhibition. It protects us from potentially dangerous situations, but not everyone's temperament is dominated by inhibition.

Babies with high levels of inhibition exhibit overly cautious, fearful, and evasive responses to unknown people, objects, and situations compared to uninhibited babies.

Inhibition is known to influence social and emotional functioning in childhood. Studies have shown that these children have difficulty with peer interactions, express social withdrawal, and are at increased risk for anxiety disorders, including social anxiety.

Adulthood comes with new challenges. In general, in previous studies, when the most inhibited children reached the age of 20, they were more at risk for anxiety, depression, social disorientation, and substance use disorders. They also took more time to work full-time, leave their parents' house, find a romantic partner, and become parents.

The influence of temperament on success and health.

The researchers followed 165 babies over three decades to determine whether inhibition of infant behavior influenced personality, relationships, career, educational success, and mental health in adulthood.

In a lab, researchers looked at the behavior of 14-month-old babies in three situations: playing in an unfamiliar playroom, exposing themselves to a strange adult, and a new toy robot. The authors judged the infants' behavioral inhibition according to their hesitation to interact with the situations and the time they stayed close to their mothers.

The authors knew that not all inhibited babies turned into adults faced mental challenges. So once the participants reached age 15, the authors recorded their brain activity as they completed tests where they had to quickly identify the letters and respond accurately.

Through exploration, the authors looked at the brain error monitoring system, which regulates error-related negativity, or how our brain responds when we make a mistake.

The ERN response occurs very quickly in a tenth of a second, faster than you can understand the meaning of your error, Pine said.

Reduced ERN is associated with external conditions that both the person and others can see, such as impulsivity leading to losing patience and fighting, or substance abuse, Pine said.

Increased ERN is related to more internalized disorders, such as anxiety and depression, and high levels of inhibition during childhood.

At age 26, 109 adults reported on their personalities, mental health, and sociodemography.

Babies with increased inhibition became adults who did not work as well with friends and family; They found it more difficult to talk to strangers and people in authority, and they felt less in tune with their loved ones.

Their temperaments did not affect the state of their relationship or the work or educational success; in fact, the proportion of participants with bachelor's degrees (86%) was higher than the national average (35%). But these introverted adults had fewer past relationships.

Increased sensitivity to error in adolescence was associated with higher levels of anxiety, social anxiety, and depression in adulthood.

Everyone thinks negatively of their mistakes. But people with high sensitivity to mistakes are more sensitive to their mistakes and find them more threatening and important than they really are, Pine explained, making them more angry, especially if other people witness their mistake.

In social situations, people who are more sensitive to mistakes can always question themselves because they are concerned with how they might look at others or if they will say the wrong thing, said Andrea Chronis-Tuscano, who was not involved in studying. She is a professor of psychology at the University of Maryland and president-elect of the International Society for Research in Child and Adolescent Psychopathology.

That could be one reason why participants with greater sensitivity to error had fewer relationships.

Can parents look for signs?

Can parents change a baby's temperament? Experts said you could try it.

Pay attention to your children when they are young and watch for signs of reserve and concern, Chronis-Tuscano suggested. It can help them work to overcome and tackle anxiety-provoking situations by encouraging them to realize possible positives and that their fears may be unfounded.

"The fact that parents give the child a little push to get closer to situations that they might be a little suspicious of can influence whether or not children who are classified as behavioral inhibitors in childhood develop anxiety disorders" Chronis-Tuscano said. .

There is nothing wrong with being reserved and introverted, Chronis-Tuscano said. It is only a problem when it interferes with your life. If anxiety prevents you from achieving what you want, you can seek cognitive behavioral therapy that can help you overcome your fears.

Both children and adults need the opportunities to see that social experiences might not end badly, so exposure therapy has been "the treatment of choice" for anxiety disorders, Chronis-Tuscano said.