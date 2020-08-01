Anyone who protests in people's homes deserves to be condemned

City Council President Corey Johnson says he did not cut funds for the activist group VOCAL-NY because several of its members and staff attacked her boyfriend's house to protest, and we have no reason to doubt him.

But it would be a good reason to cut the funds. Heck, targeting CoJo's own residence, or that of any decision maker, would suffice.

Public officials still have a right to privacy, no matter how self-righteously self-righteous their critics may be. The siege of their homes is an assault on civil society and democratic norms.

That also applies to Senator Chuck Schumer's street protests and the recent protest at Police Commissioner Dermot Shea's residence. Everything is nothing less than an attempt to dominate the mob.

Certainly, no one who takes a public protest to a private residence should receive a penny of taxpayers' money.

VOCAL-NY led the protests as Johnson negotiated the new city budget, demonstrations that culminated in the Occupy City Hall camp. And VOCAL staff joined a march to Johnson & # 39; s S.O. – a protest that saw the vandalism of the building (that the boyfriend does not own) and buzzes in the middle of the night.

Johnson was rightly angry: "He is not a public figure; I am."

But there is no clear signal why the council cut $ 2.25 million for VOCAL to buy a new building in Brooklyn: Many grants disappeared when the city closed its $ 9 billion deficit caused by the coronavirus.

VOCAL claims that CoJo has attacked "our First Amendment rights to tell the truth to power" and threatens to sue. Good luck.

No one has the right to "a permanent home to build political power" at the taxpayer's expense, and VOCAL's vile behavior has lost any reason to satisfy its complaints.