AOC 1, Ted Yoho 0

1. In the middle of a vote, Yoho had voted, AOC was going to vote, the Florida Republican faced the New York Democrat.
2. Yoho told AOC that her recent comments that poverty and vigilance were "disgusting" and called her "out of it."
3. AOC replied that Yoho was "rude".
4. As he walked away, Yoho called AOC a "fucking whore".
To which Yoho felt compelled to respond. "No one was harassed, intimidated or attacked," he said Thursday afternoon. "The fact remains that I am not going to apologize for something I did not say."
Let me in here. This is no just a disagreement between two people about what was said in a private conversation. The Hill reporter, who first reported on the exchange, said things happened. alone as AOC said they did.
So to believe Yoho, you must think that both of them AOC and the journalist heard exactly the same. Which is unlikely!
Also, a fight between Yoho and AOC, even if the content of their exchange were for debate (they are not!): it would be a one-sided matter.
She is a naturally gifted communicator with a massive following on social media and a national voice. He is, well, no.
Point: Sometimes politics is about knowing when to give up. Ted Yoho needs to surrender before this gets worse for him.