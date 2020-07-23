AOC 1, Ted Yoho 0

1. In the middle of a vote, Yoho had voted, AOC was going to vote, the Florida Republican faced the New York Democrat.

2. Yoho told AOC that her recent comments that poverty and vigilance were "disgusting" and called her "out of it."

3. AOC replied that Yoho was "rude".

4. As he walked away, Yoho called AOC a "fucking whore".

Yoho took the floor of the house on Wednesday morning to explain himself. She insisted that the derogatory words "attributed to me by the press" were never "spoken to my colleagues" and apologized because she (and the journalist!) Had heard it that way. (This was not an apology).

AOC went to the House floor on Thursday to affirm The Hill's version of events reported and to call Yoho on his behavior and his attempt to use his wife and daughters as a shield for what he had done.

"I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho's youngest daughter. I am also someone's daughter," she said. "Fortunately, my father is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter."

To which Yoho felt compelled to respond. "No one was harassed, intimidated or attacked," he said Thursday afternoon. "The fact remains that I am not going to apologize for something I did not say."

Let me in here. This is no just a disagreement between two people about what was said in a private conversation. The Hill reporter, who first reported on the exchange, said things happened. alone as AOC said they did.

So to believe Yoho, you must think that both of them AOC and the journalist heard exactly the same. Which is unlikely!

Also, a fight between Yoho and AOC, even if the content of their exchange were for debate (they are not!): it would be a one-sided matter.

She is a naturally gifted communicator with a massive following on social media and a national voice. He is, well, no.