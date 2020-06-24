AOC defeats Dem challenger in New York Congressional primaries

New York Democrat Progressive Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejected a challenge by former CNBC contributor Michelle Caruso-Cabrera to win the Democratic primary in New York's 14th district, the Associated Press projected Tuesday.

Ocasio-Cortez, who made history in 2018 when she was elected as the youngest woman to serve in Congress in the US, was expected. The US will win the primary battle, despite a strong push from Caruso-Cabrera to present itself as a more moderate replacement for the democratic socialist legislator.

Tuesday's primary is for a seat in Congress representing parts of the Bronx and Queens. The seat is completely blue and Ocasio-Cortez is the favorite to win the general election again in November. He will face retired New York Police Department officer John Cummings, who won the Republican nomination for the post on Tuesday.

AOC RIVAL CALLS THE WOMEN'S CONGRESS & # 39; TEMPERAMENTAL PRINCESS & # 39; BEFORE PRIMARY TUESDAY

Caruso-Cabrera ran as a moderate in favor of business and won the backing of the United States Chamber of Commerce, which spent six figures to announce it against the far-left first-year congresswoman.

Ocasio-Cortez taunted many in her district after she played a role in getting Amazon to scrap plans for a second Queens headquarters. Later, the company still rented office space in New York, but with a much smaller footprint.

But Ocasio-Cortez is constantly in the national spotlight and has been extremely successful in building a campaign war chest, with $ 2.4 million in April and May to bring his total to this cycle at $ 10.5 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ocasio-Cortez, who has skyrocketed to national attention since his 2018 election due to his progressive stances and his public fights with President Trump, made more news on the day before Tuesday's primaries by engaging in another race of the Camera.

She supported progressive high school principal Jamaal Bowman, who is challenging Rep Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., For a position he has held since 1988.

Fox News' Tyler Olsen contributed to this report.