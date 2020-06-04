AOC Endorses Eliot Engel Challenger in Bronx Congressional Race

WASHINGTON – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed the top Democratic challenger of a veteran House committee chair whose New York district is adjacent to hers, the latest progressive first-year challenge for party leaders.

Ocasio-Cortez, who in less than two years went from obscurity to one of Congress' most recognized names and faces, used a series of tweets Wednesday night to announce that she supported Jamaal Bowman, an educator.

That meant Ocasio-Cortez was trying to overthrow fellow Democrat representative Eliot Engel, 73, president of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. Engel, a liberal, is in his sixth term in the House and represents a district of parts of the Bronx and Westchester, adjacent to the Ocasio-Cortez base of operations in the Bronx and Queens.

"This moment requires renewed and revitalized leadership throughout the country AND at the polls", Ocasio-Cortez, 30, he tweeted as he lent his support to Bowman.

His announcement came during the second week of protests across the country against the murder of black men by police officers and after President Donald Trump's display of physical force and taunts against protesters, some of whom have been violent.

He called Bowman, who is African American, "a deep community leader." The Engel district has mostly black and Hispanic voters.

Ocasio-Cortez's move also meant that she was challenging Democratic House leaders, who have backed party headlines against top challengers. When she first entered Congress last year, Ocasio-Cortez and three other young first-year women, who call themselves "The Squad," repeatedly clashed with Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, although in recent months those battles have receded.

Engel reported raising more than $ 1.6 million through March, roughly three times Bowman's catch. But Engel has been accused of spending insufficient time in your district, and Bowman's challenge is considered legitimate.

Bowman claimed a fundraising bonanza this week after Engel was overheard at a press conference looking for time to address the crowd. He told the event organizer that he "I wouldn't mind" talking if he did not face a primary.

Engel campaign spokesman Tom Watson said the lawmaker praised "the combined skills, ethics and experience" of colleagues who he said supported him, including Pelosi, the representative for civil rights icon John Lewis, D-Ga., And the Black Caucus of Congress.

Watson also provided a statement in which Engel explained the comment from his press conference by saying that "running for reelection, I thought it was important for people to know my position."

Ocasio-Cortez has backed two other challengers to conservative House Democrats for this year's election. Marie Newman defeated Rep. Daniel Lipinski in an Illinois district south of Chicago, while Rep. Henry Cuellar defeated his Ocasio-Cortez-backed opponent, Jessica Cisneros.

A spokesman for the Democratic Congress Campaign Committee said the House Democrats' political arm hopes Engel "will continue to serve his community for years to come."

The district is solidly Democratic, and the primary winner is almost certain to be chosen in November.