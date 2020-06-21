AOC gloats that Trump's involvement in Tulsa was sabotaged by "teens on TikTok"

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared to enjoy Saturday night in reports that participation in President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, was lower than expected.

In a Twitter post, Ocasio-Cortez claimed that the Trump campaign had been scammed by teenage anti-Trump activists who allegedly booked dozens of tickets to the Tulsa event online, and then failed to show up, preventing others from being able to assist.

"Actually, the teens beat him up on TikTok," wrote the New York Democrat in response to a Twitter message from Trump 2020 campaign chief Brad Parscale, who argued that "radical protesters" in Tulsa had prevented some of the president's supporters will enter the BOK Center, where the rally was held.

AOC RIVAL CALLS THE WOMEN'S CONGRESS & # 39; TEMPERAMENTAL PRINCESS & # 39; BEFORE PRIMARY TUESDAY

Tim Murtaugh, spokesman for the Trump 2020 Campaign, reiterated Parscale's claim for interference by protesters, The New York Times reported.

Television footage showed that much of the upper level of the Tulsa BOK Center remained empty during the rally, with another space visible in the lower seating areas, a result different from the grand result predicted by the Trump campaign during the week.

Ocasio-Cortez claimed the teens "inundated the Trump campaign with counterfeit ticket reservations and tricked him into believing that a million people wanted their white supremacist to open the microphone enough to fill an arena during COVID.

Yell at the Zoomers. I am very proud of them, "added Ocasio-Cortez.

In a separate message, Ocasio-Cortez thanked "KPop allies," a term that refers to fans of Korean pop music.

"KPop allies, we also see and appreciate your contributions in the fight for justice," wrote the congresswoman.

It was unclear if Ocasio-Cortez knew the alleged plan in advance, or if he was reacting to media reports.

An Iowa woman posted a video on TikTok last week, encouraging people to participate in the alleged scam, CNN reported.

"All of us who want to see this 19,000-seat auditorium barely full or completely empty, go book tickets now and leave it alone there on stage," the woman, identified as Mary Jo Laupp, told her TikTok supporters.

Thousands of other TikTok users posted similar messages as the plan went online, The New York Times reported.

"It spread mainly through Alt TikTok, we kept it on the quiet side where people make jokes and a lot of activism," YouTuber Elijah Daniel, 26, told the Times. “K-pop Twitter and Alt TikTok have a good alliance in which they spread information among themselves very quickly. Everyone knows the algorithms and how they can drive the videos to get where they want. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Many of those involved in the alleged scam removed their posts after 24 to 48 hours in an attempt to limit the spread of the plan on major social media, according to the Times report.

"These children are smart and thought of everything," Daniel told the newspaper.

KPop activists previously linked to campaigns to raise money for Black Lives Matter, fight racist hashtags on Twitter, and disrupt the Dallas Police Department's eyewitness app, Vulture.com reported.