AOC plans to skip the debate in person with top challengers

AOC is going to AWOL for the city's only in-person debate ahead of next week's Democratic Party primaries.

Senior representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Queens / Bronx) plans to skip a face-to-face matchup with three challengers on Wednesday, her office told The Post.

Ironically, the Parkchester Times-sponsored debate is the same as previous three-term incumbent Joseph Crowley eluded in 2018.

He was seen as a setback to his upstart adversary, and helped AOC pull him out in a shocking primary result a week later.

"Ocasio-Cortez claims his ownership privilege," Parkchester Times editor Sheikh Musa Drammeh told The Post. "But if she does the same thing, history will repeat itself."

Democratic candidates in New York's 14th congressional district met for virtually two online debates in the past month, "both of which are still available online to voters," said AOC spokeswoman Lauren Hitt.

But the House of Representatives has no votes scheduled for Wednesday, and a meeting of the House Financial Services Committee, in which Ocasio-Cortez is participating, will take place virtually.

In a June 5 debate, former well-funded journalist Michelle Caruso-Cabrera called the congresswoman a "polarizing and divisive force" in the Democratic Party who voted against the coronavirus aid law and expelled an Amazon project planned from Queens.

"I've been on all the NYCHA projects within the district, and do you know what they tell me?" Caruso-Cabrera said. "AOC is MIA".

"It has taken him so far to face the realities of those who suffer in the Bronx and Queens and want answers," Caruso-Cabrera told The Post.

Local activist Badrun Khan and perpetual political candidate Sam Sloan are also slated to participate Wednesday.

The dark blue 14th district has not elected a Republican since its lines were drawn in 1993, so the winner of the June 23 Democratic primaries is sure to become its next representative in Congress.

Early voting began Saturday, and a record 300,000 mail-in ballots, a number dramatically increased by coronavirus concerns, have been sent to voters in the city.