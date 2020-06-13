AOC raises $ 10.5 million before the June 23 primaries.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., once again demonstrated her ability to raise funds by raising $ 2.4 million in just two months as she begins her campaign operation ahead of her June 23 primary election, according to federal reports from campaign finance presented this week. .

Her cash collection in April and May brings the total raised for her reelection offer to more than $ 10.5 million, making her the first-year representative among the best fundraisers for Democrats, along with the committee chairman. of Intelligence of the House of Representatives Adam Schiff, democrat for California and the president of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., They show federal records of elections.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, faces a challenging Democratic primary challenge from former television journalist and CNBC presenter Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is running as a moderate pro-business in the borough of Queens and Bronx. She has beaten Ocasio-Cortez for opposing Amazon bringing one of her headquarters to New York.

Caruso-Cabrera raised $ 930,000 during the same two-month period, totaling more than $ 2 million for the entire electoral cycle.

The district is solidly Democratic, so this month's primary will decide representation in the 14th Congressional District.

Of the $ 2.4 million that Ocasio-Cortez raised in April and May, she spent $ 1.3 million, primarily on health care and payroll for her campaign staff, contractor fees, rentals, and utilities for her Queens and Bronx offices, fees fundraising for Act Blue and lots of advertising on Facebook and Google. She is heading to the primary election with more than $ 4.6 million remaining in the bank.

Ocasio-Cortez brought the vast majority of her donations, about 79 percent, from small individual contributions. Caruso-Cabrera received about 20 percent of his donations from grassroots donors in April and May. The former presenter garnered the support of the business community and even some of President Trump's supporters.

Caruso-Cabrera will receive aid from the United States Chamber of Commerce, which is spending six figures on advertising in the race in English and Spanish against Ocasio-Cortez, Politico reported.

Since defeating powerful Rep. Joe Crowley, D-N.Y., In 2018, Ocasio-Cortez has continued to make waves in Washington by actively supporting liberal progressive challengers in the headlines. She said she welcomes her own top challengers because each rep should have to fight hard to win the support of their community.

"I want to win my seat every two years," he previously told Fox News. "I want to earn the right to have this job."