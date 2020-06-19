AOC rival Michelle Caruso-Cabrera turns to Wall Street for big windfalls: report

Some of Wall Street's biggest titans are spending a lot of money defeating first-term Democratic Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by funding the campaign of her business-friendly primary Democratic opponent, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, records reveal. the bell.

Caruso-Cabrera's donors include Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman and Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon. Both gave the maximum of $ 2,800 for the Democratic primaries against the far-left first-year AOC.

Five other Blackstone employees and three other Goldman Sachs executives also donated to Caruso-Cabrera, according to the Financial Times.

Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone and his wife Elaine contributed $ 11,200 to Caruso-Cabrera. They gave the maximum for the primary ($ 2,800) and general ($ 2,800) elections: Caruso-Cabrera can only spend half of that on the primaries.

The Post previously reported that Republicans and pro-President Trump corporate types contributed to the Caruso-Cabrera campaign, as well as an anti-AOC super PAC funded in part by her husband, investment banker and Republican donor Stephen Dizard.

Caruso-Cabrera, a former business journalist and CNBC presenter, is challenging Ocasio-Cortez in the primaries next Tuesday, June 23 in the 14th Congressional District spanning neighborhoods in parts of the Bronx and Queens.

AOC shocked the political world two years ago when it toppled Congressman and Chairman of the Queens Democratic Party, Joe Crowley, in the Democratic primary. It has become a prominent voice on the extreme political left.

Ocasio-Cortez has raised $ 10.5 million in campaign contributions to Caruso-Cabrera's $ 2 million.

The incumbent for the first time had $ 4.6 million in cash on hand at $ 1 million from Caruso-Cabrera, according to reports filed with the Federal Election Commission.

"It is not surprising that Republicans fund a lifetime Republican campaign in a Democratic primary," Ocasio-Cortez spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said.

"While we have pushed against corporate power with policies that favor working Americans every day, those donors prefer to fund a candidate who responds to Wall Street on the needs of our constituents."

The Caruso-Cabrera camp defended Wall Street donations, saying that the financial money will come because she is the candidate in favor of employment, while Ocasio-Cortez opposed Amazon's aborted plan to open a headquarters throughout the Queens coast which, according to the company, would have created 25,000 jobs.

"New York companies are supporting Caruso-Cabrera because he wants to create jobs for people. What's wrong with that? Compare that to AOC, which chased 25,000 jobs outside of New York, ”said Caruso-Cabrera spokesman Hank Sheinkopf.

