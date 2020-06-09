AOC Warns Democrats Trying To "Repackage" Push "Defund the Police"

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., warned on Tuesday of Democrats and others trying to "repackage" the Defund the Police "push to make it more" acceptable "to wealthy voters, amid debate ongoing about what the left shout of concentration really means.

"& # 39; Defund & # 39; it means that black and brown communities are calling for the same budget priorities that white communities have already created for themselves: schooling> police, etc. People asked in other ways, but they were always told & # 39; No, how do you pay? & # 39; So they found the line item, "the liberal Democrat tweeted.

AOC SUPPORTS DEFINE POLICE DEMANDS AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

"Our job as policymakers is to take the mandate from the public and find + create pockets to advance as much progress as possible," he said.

"And by the way, the fact that people are struggling to repackage this whole conversation to make it acceptable to voters & # 39; swings & # 39; largely wealthy white suburban again points to how much more electoral and structural power these communities relative to each other, "he said.

The call to abolish or remove the police has increased in the days following George Floyd's death on May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis. Since then, the Minneapolis City Council has been pushing a plan to "dismantle" the Minneapolis Police Department.

Meanwhile, Mayor Jacob Frey was chased after a protest Saturday when he said he did not support the "total abolition" of the MPD.

"We don't want any more police," said the protest leader, wearing a "Defund the Police" shirt and mask.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he plans to transfer NYPD resources to social services and other similar programs, although the details remain unclear.

But while activists have been pushing more radical plans to eliminate police, other Democrats have been backing down, apparently fearing the electoral consequences of a move to essentially end or gut formal law enforcement in cities that have recently been haunted by riots. mass, looting and other crimes.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said on CNN Monday night that "many people have different meanings of what they mean when they say" Defund the Police. "

"And as I have heard and read, I think most people say they want reform," he said.

& # 39; DEFUND THE POLICE & # 39; SUPPORTS SUPPORT FROM COASTAL TO COASTAL POLICIES – AND STEAMROLLS SUPPORTS

"I think it can be used as a distraction and that's my concern," Rep. Karen Bass, president of the Black Caucus in Congress, said Monday, according to Politico. "I think the intention behind this is something that I support: the idea that communities need investment."

Meanwhile, Democratic leaders on Monday unveiled the "Police Justice Act" that would enact a series of reforms, including reducing immunity, create a "National Police Misconduct Registry" and make changes to police training. But it does nothing to dismantle police departments or other law enforcement agencies.

Fox News learned that Democratic leaders of the House of Representatives warned base members in a conference call Monday about being dragged into a debate on the impeachment of the police.

Democrats took seats in the suburbs in the 2018 midterm elections, and while recent protests could help Democrats raise and lower the fine, calls to "underfund the police" could be a bridge too far for moderate voters.

Republican groups are already ramping up attacks, asking whether moderate and vulnerable Democrats agree to those calls.

President Trump summed up the Republican Party's rejection when he tweeted: “LAW AND ORDER, DON'T DEFUSE AND ABOLISH THE POLICE. The radical democratic left has gone crazy!

Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell scoffed at activists' calls to withdraw funds from the police and give them to social programs and mental health resources.

"I am totally in favor of social workers and mental health, but call me outdated, I think you really want a police officer to arrest a criminal and arrest him before we try to overcome his feelings," he said in the Senate. I usually.

But, as Republicans intensify their attacks, and Democrats seem nervous about backing the momentum, AOC warned colleagues in Monday's call not to "dismiss or mock" calls to remove the police.

"It is not crazy for black and brown communities to want what white people have already given themselves and that is to finance their schools more than they finance criminalizing their own children," Ocasio-Cortez said, according to Politico.

Chad Pergram and Morgan Phillips of Fox News contributed to this report.