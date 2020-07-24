AOC-Yoho clash elicits responses from Pelosi, McCarthy, other lawmakers

Leaders of the United States House demonstrated Thursday in reaction to this week's clash between Representative Ted Yoho, R-Fla and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez D-N.Y.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, called for women to be "treated with respect," while House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Asked Ocasio-Cortez to accept Yoho's apology.

Earlier in the week, Yoho reportedly called Ocasio-Cortez an "f —— b —-" on the steps of the Capitol, reportedly in response to comments he had made about contributing poverty. to a recent increase in crime in New York City.

OCASIO-CORTEZ DELIVERY REP. YOHO'S "ABUSIVE LANGUAGE"

The meeting led Ocasio-Cortez to lash out at Yoho in remarks on the floor of the Chamber, in which he accused Yoho of launching "dehumanizing" insults against her.

Pelosi addressed the incident during a Capitol press conference, saying that he has had similar comments directed at her in the past, calling such comments "a manifestation of attitudes in our society."

"The fact that the behavior of one of the members is such that the entire Democratic Women's Caucus has gone to the floor at a time when our time on the floor is very valuable tells you how important it is," Pelosi said. "And it's a manifestation of attitudes in our society, really. I can say it first hand. I've been called in for at least 20 years of leadership."

"There is no limit to the lack of respect or the lack of recognition of the strength of women. Nothing is healthier for our government, for our politics, for our country than the greater participation of women. And women will be treated with respect, "Pelosi said. said.

Yoho apologized on Wednesday in the Chamber floor "for the abrupt form of the conversation I had with my colleague," referring to Ocasio-Cortez.

"I get up to apologize for the abrupt form of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York. It is true that we do not agree with the policies and visions for the United States. But that does not mean that we should be disrespectful," he said.

"The offensive words of insult that the press attributed to me were never spoken to my colleagues. And if they were interpreted in that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding."

& # 39; People make mistakes & # 39;

McCarthy said Thursday that Ocasio-Cortez should accept Yoho's apology, adding that when someone makes a mistake and apologizes, "they should be forgiven."

"I saw Congressman Yoho go to the floor and apologize not once but twice to the New York congresswoman. I saw the House Majority Leader accept his apology, "McCarthy said." In the United States, I know that people make mistakes, we are an indulgent nation. I also believe that when someone apologizes, they should be forgiven. "

GOP REP. TED YOHO Apologizes On Home Floor After Unholy Comment On AOC

He continued, "I think in a new world, in a new era, we now determine if we accept when someone says I'm sorry, if it's an apology good enough for them."

Ocasio-Cortez later indicated on Twitter that he did not accept the apology, and said Yoho did not "apologize or mention any action he took" or "accepted responsibility."

She also claimed that he lied about their interaction, saying "this was not a 'conversation', it was a verbal assault."

Two of Ocasio-Cortez's "Squad" allies: Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., And Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Also spoke out against Yoho's comments on AOC.

"We are not on the floor of the House today because of a single cruel incident," Pressley said. "Unfortunately, what brings us to this moment are the structural and cultural conditions, and yes, the same men who have normalized the marginalization of women and specifically women of color since the beginning of this nation."

"I am here on behalf of women around the world," said Omar. "It is not just about a woman, an incident or a verbal aggressor. It is about respect and fundamental equality."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Florida Republican, also defended Ocasio-Cortez, saying on Twitter this week that "she is not a b —".

"I can confirm that AOC gets along with many of its fellow Republicans on a variety of things that have nothing to do with legislation or politics," he wrote. "She is not a b —".

Marisa Schultz and Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.