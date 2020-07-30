AP man accused of paying his sister to have sex with minors

A 71-year-old Pennsylvania man allegedly paid his sister to find tweens to have sex with.

George Sappah and his sister, Greta, 65, face charges of aggravated sexual assault, contract sexual assault and danger to children for their alleged abuse, the Daily Voice reported.

Sappah, of East Stroudsburg, is accused of paying Greta to force two boys under the age of 13 to have sex with him multiple times, according to Warren County District Attorney James L. Pfeiffer.

Greta threatened the children if they tried to refuse to cooperate, Pfeiffer charged.

The brothers are both originally from Blairstown, New Jersey, according to the Daily Voice.

George Sappah is being held at the Warren County Correctional Center in New Jersey while awaiting his appearance at the Central Court of Judicial Processing on August 7, the outlet reported.

Greta was released on charges of endangering children.

What appears to be Greta's Facebook page lists her most recent job as a Florida real estate agent, and the Daily Voice reports that she currently resides in Hope, New Jersey.