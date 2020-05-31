APA and Others Push to Make COVID-19 Telehealth Exemptions Permanent







The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is asking Congress to permanently lift the restrictions that have allowed the unrestricted provision of telehealth services during the COVID-19 pandemic, which experts say has been a blessing. for both patients and doctors.

"We ask Congress to extend the telehealth exemption authority under COVID-19 beyond the emergency and to study its impact while doing so," APA President Jeffrey Geller, MD, said in an informative video on Sept. 27. May with Congressional staff and journalists.

The APA also seeks to make certain exemptions granted by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) permanent on April 30, including removing geographic restrictions on behavioral health and allowing patients to be cared for in their homes, Geller said .

The APA is also calling for the rule to be removed requiring doctors to have an initial face-to-face meeting with patients before they can prescribe controlled substances, Geller said. The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) waived that requirement, known as the Ryan Haight Act, on March 17 for the duration of the national emergency.

Telemedicine has supporters on both sides of the aisle in Congress, including Representative Paul Tonko (D-New York), who said at the APA briefing that he would fight to make the exemptions permanent.

"The expanded use of telehealth also has enormous potential during normal times, especially in behavioral health," said Tonko. "I am pressing fiercely for these current flexibilities to extend for a reasonable time after the public health emergency so that we can have time to assess which should be permanent," he said.

Geller, other doctors and advocates at the briefing praised CMS for facilitating telepsychiatry for Medicare. That follows in the footsteps of most private insurers, which have also relaxed requirements in the summer, according to the Association of Medical Group Management (MGMA).

Game changer

The Medicare exemptions "have dramatically changed the whole scene so that someone like me as a doctor allows me to see my patients in a much easier way," said Peter Yellowlees, MBBS, MD, director of wellness at the University of California Davis Health. . In 2 weeks in March, the health system converted almost all of his regular outpatient visits to telemedicine, he said.

Yellowlees added that the government still needs to address, what he called, outdated HIPAA regulations that prohibit certain technologies.

"It doesn't make sense that I can talk to someone on an iPhone, but the moment I talk to him on FaceTime, it's illegal," said Yellowlees, former president of the American Telemedicine Association.

Geller said that "telehealth psychiatric care is as effective as in-person psychiatric services," adding that "some patients prefer telepsychiatry because of its convenience and as a means of reducing the stigma associated with seeking help for mental health".

Shabana Khan, MD, a child psychiatrist and director of telepsychiatry at NYU Langone Health in New York City, said audio and video conferences are helping to address the shortage and poor distribution of child and adolescent psychiatrists.

Americans' mental health suffers during the pandemic. The US Census Bureau. USA It recently released data showing that half of respondents reported depressed mood and that a third report anxiety, depression, or both, the Washington Post reported.

"At this very moment when anxiety, depression, substance use and other mental health problems are on the rise, our nation's already strained mental health system is really being pushed to the limit," said Jodi Kwarciany, manager of mental health policy of the National Alliance. Mental illness (NAMI), in the briefing.

Telemedicine can help "by connecting people with providers at the time and place and using the technology that works best for them," he said, adding that NAMI would put pressure on policy makers to address access barriers.

Doctors at the briefing said they have observed that some patients are more comfortable with video or audio interactions than with in-person visits.

Greater access to care

Telepsychiatry seems to convince some to reconsider therapy, since they can do it at home, Yellowlees said. Technology is a way to "expand the tent for us as a profession and provide more attention," he said.

For example, he said, he has been able to consult by phone and video with several patients who receive care through the Indigenous Health Service who were unable to enter the physical clinic.

Yellowlees said video sessions can also encourage patients to be more, not less, talkative. "Video is actually counterintuitively a very intimate experience," he said, in part because of perceived distance and people's tendency to be less inhibited on technology platforms.

"It is less embarrassing," he said. "If you have really dramatic, difficult and traumatic things to talk about, it's a little bit easier to talk to someone who's a little bit further away from you on video," Yellowlees said.

"People who have a significant amount of anxiety can actually feel more comfortable with the distance this technology offers," Khan agreed. She said telemedicine had made the sessions more comfortable for some of her patients with autism spectrum disorder.

Geller said audio and video have been important to his practice during the pandemic. One of his patients never leaves the house and does not use computers.

"He spends his time kidnapped at home listening to records on his turntable," Geller said. But he has been susceptible to phone sessions. "What I found with him, and with several other patients, is that they actually speak more easily when they are not face to face," he said.

Much less presentations

Another plus for their New England practice over the past few months: Patients have not been eager to miss sessions due to weather. All doctors noted that telepsychiatry seemed to reduce missed visits.

Yellowlees said non-presentation rates had halved at UC Davis. "That means there is no significant loss of income" during the pandemic, he said.

"The no-show rate is incredibly low, particularly because when you call patients and they don't remember they had an appointment, you have the appointment anyway, most of the time," Geller said.

For Khan, being able to hold audio and video sessions during the pandemic has meant maintaining continuity of care.

As a result of the pandemic, many college students in New York City had to go home, often to another state. Exemptions granted by the New York Medicaid program and other insurers have allowed Khan to continue caring for these patients.

The NYU clinic also operates day programs in rural areas 5 hours from the city. Khan recently evaluated a 12-year-old girl with significant anxiety and low mood who had worsened.

"Otherwise, I would not have been able to access care," Khan said. And for rural patients who don't have access to broadband or smartphones, audio visits "have been a great help," he said.

Khan, Geller and Yellowlees have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

