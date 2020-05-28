APFS error in macOS Catalina 10.15.5 affects creation of boot backups

According to the creator of Carbon Copy Cloner, an Apple file system error was discovered in macOS Catalina 10.15.5 that may prevent users from creating a boot clone of the system drive.



In a blog post on Wednesday, software developer Mike Bombich explained that the CCC team had discovered the problem in the Apple File System, or APFS, by trying to create a bootable backup in a beta version of macOS. 10.15.5.

According to Bombich, the error prevents CCC from using its own file copier to establish an initial boot backup of an OSmacOS Catalina‌ system volume. In technical terms:

The chflags () system call can no longer set the SF_FIRMLINK flag to a folder on an APFS volume. Instead of failing with an error code that we would have detected, it fails silently: it exits with an exit status of ** success **, but it silently fails to set the special flag. That's a bug in the chflags APFS file system implementation: if a system call doesn't do what you ask, it is supposed to return an error code, not a success. We don't need to set many of these flags, or configure them frequently, just on the first macOS system volume backup. However, it is essential for the functionality of an APFS volume group, so failure to set these flags means that new full system backups created in 10.15.5 and later will not be bootable, and will appear as if none . of your data is on target (to be clear though, all data is backed up). Contrary to what we are trying to do here. It's hard to find kind words to express my feelings towards Apple right now. However, suffice it to say that I am extremely disappointed that Apple introduced this type of error in a point-release OS update. We have seen 5 important updates for Catalina now, we should expect to see a higher quality than that of an operating system.

On a positive note, existing backups created in macOS 10.15.4 and earlier are not affected, the bug has no effect on CCC's ability to preserve data, nor does it affect the integrity of file systems on a disk boot disk or a backup disk. In summary, the impact of this error is limited to the initial creation of a bootable backup.

All CCC users who set their backup to a previous version of Catalina already have functional firm links on their boot volume and CCC will continue to update that volume perfectly. Meanwhile, users who want to create a new backup of a 10.15.5 volume on an empty disk should replace their copy of CCC with the beta version of CCC 5.1.18, then follow these steps when starting the application.

Click on the X button in the Destination Selector box to clear the destination selection. Click on the Destination selector and reselect the target volume.

CCC will then guide users through the procedure to create a bootable backup or a data-only backup. The new functionality uses Apple's Software Restore (ASR) utility and is documented here.

Bombich has notified Apple of the error, but is wrapping up its blog post by considering it to be a security solution to prevent third parties from creating business links. If so, he argues, "This is much worse than a bug," since the system currently reports a success when it should report a bug, not to mention that Apple's lack of documentation of the change is hostile to trusted third-party developers. in documented functionality.