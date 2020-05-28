X-Men: Apocalypse originally created Mr. Sinister for Gambit

Fox X Men the franchise may be long dead after Disney's acquisition of the film studio, especially the long-standing gestation Gambit project starring Channing Tatum (Logan Lucky), but producer Simon Kinberg recently revealed new details about the latest project, namely the planned appearance of a villain in it. (Via Collider)

During a party for the acclaimed installment of the 2014 superhero franchise, X-Men: Days of Future PastKinberg revealed that the special scene in the credits of X-Men: Apocalypse I was originally creating the introduction of the iconic villain Mr. Sinister for the Gambit Solo film.

"We had a provocation at the end of Apocalypse," he said. "Essex Corp is something you see on a label at the end of Apocalypse. We'd talked about doing something with it, and I'm not going to go into details as it is no longer owned by 20th Century Fox and is now part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum."

Kinberg also confirmed that the character was never cast in future films, essentially shutting down rumors that Jon Hamm (Baby Driver) was ready to appear as Mr. Sinister in Josh Boone's long-awaited terror The new mutants, which is currently set to finally see the light of day on August 28.

Gambit tore apart several developing directors (Rupert Wyatt, Doug Liman, Gore Verbinski) as he struggled to take off for years. The last thing we heard was that Tatum himself was trying to make his directorial debut on the project, which he would also have spearheaded as Remy LeBeau from a screenplay by his former Free Association production partner Reid Carolin (Magic mike, Magic Mike XXL)