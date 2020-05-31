APOCALYPSE was supposed to create GAMBIT of Channing Tatum – Newsdio

It turns out that the post-credits scene in 2016 X-Men: Apocalypse involving the Essex Corporation packing DNA samples from an Arma X facility, it was supposed to be established Channing Tatum’S Gambit movie.

Long time X Men producer Simon Kinberg confirmed that Mr. Sinister was going to be part of Gambit during a recent IGN observation party. He explained:

"We teased him at the end of Apocalypse. The Essex Corp is something you see on a label at the end of Apocalypse. We had talked about doing something with it, and I'm not going to go into detail. Since it is no longer owned by 20th Century Fox and now he's part of the MCU. I have no idea what the plan is. But Mister Sinister was going to be part of the Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum. "

It's a shame the Gambit movie never happened while on Fox. I was really very curious to see how that would have turned out. But, with all the problems it had during the years it was in development, it wasn't meant to be. There is no information on what Marvel Studio plans to do with the character.

Speaking previously about the film version of Tatum, the producer Simon Kinberg He said he would have had a "romantic or sexual comedy vibe." He explained:

"When you look at Gambit. He's a swindler and a womanizer, and we felt there was an attitude, an arrogance towards him, that lent itself to romantic comedy. Deadpool was an obscene comedy, rated R, Logan was a western, Gambit will be a romantic comedy, and New Mutants is decidedly a horror movie. "

Kinberg also clarified labeling the film as a romantic comedy, saying:

"You know, when I say romantic comedy, I use that term freely, in the same term that I use the western term for Logan freely. It's not like they were gunmen at noon in Logan. It's just a vibe. And I'd say the Gambit vibe. It has a romantic or sexual comedy vibe. While it's also a superhero movie with villains and heroes, as are all of these movies. "

What would you like to see from a Gambit movie now that Marvel is in control of the character? Do you think they'll ever make an independent movie?