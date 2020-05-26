Apollo Crews is the new WWE United States champion | Newsdio

A new WWE Champion of the United States was crowned on Monday Night Raw.

Apollo Crews defeated Andrade to win the title … his first WWE title. He was interviewed after the game and was thrilled when he spoke of never giving up during his 11 years in the wrestling business.

There was talk of making him go crazy on SmackDown, but then he was moved to Raw and there was talk again last month of doing it, but those plans have apparently changed again.

After the game, Andrade was seen destroying furniture in the backstage area.