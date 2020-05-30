Apollo Crews talks about winning his first WWE Championship | Newsdio

WWE superstar Apollo Crews recently appeared on WWE's The Bump. The crews appeared in the WWE Network show to celebrate winning the United States Championship in last week's Monday Night RAW episode.

The United States Championship is the first title of any kind that Apollo has won in WWE. The former Uhaa nation made its debut on WWE television in May 2015, appearing to sign an NXT contract on a segment with NXT General Manager William Regal. Since then, Crews has been used largely as a supporting actor, both on NXT and on SmackDown and RAW's "main roster."

"It's a bigger feeling than I really expected," Apollo Crews began in The Bump, describing the feeling of beating Andrade for the title earlier this week. "You know it didn't really hit me until I was in bed Tuesday night and I'm like," Okay, my adrenaline is pumping, I can't sleep, you know? "

Then the crew would say how they finally felt the weight of victory after rewatching the match with Andrade. "And I'm just sitting there and I'm just going to say, really, really, really hit me all in a moment. It took me a second to say," Is he really hitting me? "He hit me, but he REALLY didn't hit me right after the game. But when did I get a chance to settle in and get to watch the game? It really went down and it was a great feeling. "

With the lack of real "push" for Apollo Crews during his WWE tenure, it will be interesting to see how this title reign unfolds. In the past, WWE has released a title change to try to generate some excitement for its programming, and with ratings continuing to drop, this could be yet another attempt to reveal some additional eyeballs for a rating. Will crews continue to be pushed to this level? That remains to be seen.

