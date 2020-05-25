Apollo for Reddit 1.8 improves media viewing, sharing options, and more

Former Apple intern Christian Selig released version 1.8 of Apollo, the popular Reddit client developed with Apple's iOS design guidelines in mind.

The latest update focuses on improving media viewing. For example, GIFs can now be paused and videos are played online with the feed, so users no longer have to tap on them to see what's happening at a glance.

Users can also save and share GIFs, while sharing has generally been simplified and improved within the app. For example, sharing the video file for Reddit videos now automatically combines streaming video and audio.

Additionally, users can now share a comment or post as an image by tapping Share as Image, which will link as many screens as necessary. The option also supports sharing image posts, which is useful for posts that would benefit from merging the title with the image for context.

The latest Apollo update also adds iPadOS 13.4 cursor support, and plays great with the new Reddit rewards system and Reddit polls.

Elsewhere, there are five new app icons to review, bug fixes, feedback enhancements, and more.

Apollo is available for iPhone and iPad in the App Store (Direct Link) as a free download without ads, with optional in-app purchases available to unlock enhanced features such as multiple accounts, gestures, Touch ID or Face ID authentication, and GIF deletion .