App summary: Voice Dream Reader, SmartGym, BIAS FX 2 and important app updates

- Voice Dream Reader (iOS, $ 9.99): Voice Dream Reader, a text-to-speech app that appears in the Today section of the App Store, has been one of the most popular accessibility apps since it launched eight years ago. The app supports reading PDF files, web articles, plain text files and more. When purchasing the app, users are welcome with 36 built-in iOS voices in 27 languages and one premium Acapela voice, and over 200 premium voices are available through in-app purchases. Voice Dream Reader also features various tools like bookmarks, text highlighting, and annotations. There are several different reading styles that can also be customized according to the user's tastes, such as contrast, font size, automatic scrolling and more. Outside of the accessibility space, the app's reading style can also be configured in one of several unique settings.
- SmartGym: Gym & Home Workouts (iOS, Free): SmartGym, a popular fitness app, is being updated soon with several new features. The app allows users to create and manage workout routines, view more than 250 pre-installed exercises, view many pre-made workouts tailored to user interests, and more. Additionally, the standalone Apple Watch app can be used to track user health data. It's worth noting that the free version of the app only provides access to two routines, 10 stories, and two measurements. To access unlimited routines, measurements, and histories, users have the option to subscribe to monthly or annual plans, which start at $ 4.99 and $ 29.99 respectively. The app update will feature a new Smart Trainer feature that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to create personalized workouts for the user, plus additional exercises, a new design, and more.
- BIAS FX 2 (iOS, Free): BIAS FX 2, the successor to the popular BIAS FX guitar amp and effects app, recently launched with an updated library of amps and effects. The updated library features new versions of pedals, HD studio rack effects, and effect modelers, giving users a multitude of options by creating their own unique sound. Additionally, the Looper feature was introduced as part of the update, which is a composition tool that allows users to practice and record directly from an iOS device. The app is free to download, but additional effects require in-app purchases.
- Copilot (iOS): The subscription-based finance and budgeting app Copilot this week announced support for importing Apple Card data directly into your app. Apple Card users can now take advantage of Copilot's transaction monitoring and budgeting tools without having to manually copy data into the app.
- Google: Google updated this week its Google Search application with Dark Mode support. It's also worth noting that users who are still running iOS 12 can use the feature by enabling in-app settings.
- Photoshop (iPad): Adobe this week updated its Photoshop app with two new features. Curves allows users to adjust various aspects of an image while preserving its quality. Users with an Apple Pencil will also notice new pressure sensitivity settings that allow for greater precision when using brush-based tools.
- Twitter: Twitter announced this week that it has started testing new settings that allow users to control who can reply to a tweet. Users can select everyone, the people you follow, and only the people you mention as options so they can reply to a specific tweet. The feature is currently being tested on a small number of users globally, and Twitter plans to roll it out to all users in case the test is successful.
