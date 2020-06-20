Apparent suicide of a 20-year-old Robinhood merchant who saw a negative balance of $ 730,000 and the app requests changes

Alexander Kearns, who was using Robinhood to trade complex option instruments, was found dead June 12, according to local authorities in Plainfield, Illinois. His death is being treated as suicide, according to the family and Robinhood. It is unclear what factors contributed to his death.

The tragedy has drawn attention to the potential dangers of the Robinhood-inspired free trade boom, which has provided young investors for the first time with easy access to exotic financial instruments typically used by sophisticated investors.

The Kearns family believe Alexander was fooled by the app's interface, suggesting he owed $ 730,000, when that wasn't really the case.

"The boy threw himself in front of a train out of nowhere, because a tech company can't figure out that they shouldn't show a negative cash balance of $ 730,000 to a 20-year-old," Bill Brewster, a relative of Kearns , he told CNN Business.

"How much do these boys think about the fire they are playing with?"

Robinhood responds with changes

Brewster, Kearns' cousin, promised to do whatever it takes to draw attention to what he sees as serious flaws in oversight of Robinhood that allowed this tragedy to occur.

"This company is toxic to me right now," he said.

On Friday, after Brewster posted a long Twitter thread about Kearns' death, Robinhood announced a series of changes to its options offering and its user interface directly in response to the incident. Robinhood also promised to do more to explain how these sophisticated trading strategies work.

"We are personally devastated by this tragedy," Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, co-founders and CEO of Robinhood, wrote in a blog post on Friday afternoon that confirmed that Kearns was a customer.

Confusion about a negative balance

Brewster shared a note on Twitter saying that Kearns left before he died, which indicated he was distressed and confused about his Robinhood account.

"How were you able to assign nearly a million dollar leverage to a 20-year-old with no income?" Kearns wrote in the note that Brewster published. "The options I bought / sold should also have been canceled, but I have no idea what I was doing now in retrospect."

Although Brewster initially believed that Robinhood had improperly granted Kearns large amounts of leverage to trade, he no longer believes that was the problem. Twitter users who saw Brewster's stream of tweets alerted him that options traders at Robinhood sometimes see a negative cash balance until the other half of their trades are executed.

In other words, Kearns actually didn't owe $ 730,000. But apparently he was led to believe that he did.

"My feeling is that it was all out of nowhere. It was a user interface problem," Brewster said.

Brewster blamed Robinhood for simultaneously bringing its product to young merchants without putting up guarantees to avoid this kind of confusion.

"The fact that they didn't have enough foresight to think this could happen is offensive to me," he said.

A source familiar with Robinhood's procedures told CNN Business that during options trading cash and purchasing power may show up as negative until the other side of the trade is processed. However, that does not mean that it is a negative balance or debt.

Still, Brewster questioned why Robinhood hasn't done more to explain this problem to its mostly young users.

"Why isn't there a popup to say that this is not a real obligation?" Brewster said. "Why is it necessary to show a group of millennials that you know they are registering en masse? Why is it okay?"

Improving the application

Robinhood appears to be working to address this problem directly.

The company announced plans on Friday to implement improvements to its user interface, including the way purchasing power is displayed. Robinhood said it would also make improvements to its in-app messages and emails that are sent to customers about option transactions, as well as changes to the in-app history page to help users "understand the mechanics." of option trades.

Furthermore, Robinhood said it is "considering" additional criteria and education for clients seeking authorization to trade sophisticated options to help them understand how they work. The startup also added additional educational resources in its help center and plans to hire an options education specialist.

"These changes will take a little time to implement, but our teams are working hard," Robinhood's co-founders said in the blog post.

Robinhood co-founders said that while "they acknowledge that nothing can ease the pain Alex's family is feeling now," the company is making a $ 250,000 donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and urging people in trouble. to seek help.

Brewster has been tweeting about Kearns' death for the past week and is urging Congress to investigate the matter.

"All I know how to do is fight," he said.

The free trade boom

The incident highlights some of the risks involved with the boom in free trade.

Robinhood's zero commission business model disrupted the brokerage industry, forcing its rivals to capitulate and do the same. The drastic changes in business models triggered a wave of consolidation in the industry, with Morgan Stanley agreeing to buy E * Trade and Charles Schwab taking over TD Ameritrade.

Robinhood is growing rapidly, adding more than 3 million users in 2020 as of May 4. According to the company, about half of those new users were new investors.

As of June 8, Robinhood's weekly mobile and desktop visitors increased 332% from a year earlier, according to research from SimilarWeb. That's more than double the growth rate as Robinhood's closest competitor in the wealth management space.

Brewster recalled that Kearns loved technology and was very interested in computers, even at a young age. He said Kearns' favorite company was Microsoft.

"Technology didn't kill him. But monitoring people and creating a technology interface put him in an emotional crisis from which he could never recover," he said.