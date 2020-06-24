Apparently, the Wisconsin senator was attacked during a protest

A Democratic state senator said he was mugged outside the Wisconsin state capitol building in Madison on Tuesday night after protesters downed two statues, including one created by a pioneering sculptor and another of an abolitionist who died fighting the Confederacy in the US Civil War. USA

State Senator Tim Carpenter told a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter at the scene that he was attacked while taking a photo of protesters on their way back to complete a night job on Capitol Hill. A photo posted on Twitter Reporter Lawrence Andrea showed that Carpenter bent over one knee in apparent pain after the incident.

"I don't know what happened … all I did was stop and take a picture, and the next thing I get is that I get five, six hits, they kicked me in the head," he said.

This new round of protests in Madison was sparked by the recent arrest of a black man who entered a restaurant near the Capitol with a megaphone and a baseball bat.

The Wisconsin State Journal identified him as Devonere Johnson, a local activist and organizer who appeared in a cell phone video following a white customer inside the restaurant. In the video, Johnson calls the racist man and shouts various profanities through the megaphone he carries.

During Tuesday's protests, attendees demolished the Wisconsin "Forward" statue, a seven-foot-tall bronze sculpture depicting a woman standing on the bow of a ship. It was made by artist Jean Pond Miner, and was placed near the steps of the capitol in 1895, "an unusual honor for a woman of her time," according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

Later, the group also carried a statue of Colonel Christian Heg, an abolitionist who died fighting for the Union during the United States Civil War. That statue was dumped into a nearby lake, according to the Journal Sentinel.