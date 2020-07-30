Appeals court revives Michael Flynn's case for another round of arguments about DOJ versus judge's power

The DC Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday it would reject an earlier ruling to dismiss Flynn's criminal charge and hear further arguments about a trial court judge's attempt to investigate the Justice Department's motion to dismiss the case in May.

Thursday's decision adds another round to what has become an unusual and deeply political case, one of the most symbolic prosecutions of a Trump aide. In recent months, the Flynn case has become a conduit for President Donald Trump and the criticism of his supporters of the Russia investigation and for many in the legal industry to question the motives of Attorney General William Barr.
Flynn case now on hiatus as full appeals court considers review

The decision was made by the full list of DC Circuit judges, with the exception of one judge who was not involved in the matter, according to court documents, and deletes an earlier order from two of its judges to quickly terminate the two year old criminal case against Flynn. The decision to revive the case is rare in the powerful Washington-based appeals court, indicating that at least some of the judges believe the opinion that allowed Flynn's appeal before a trial judge finished his work. was wrong.

The full appeals court will re-judge the case on August 11, the Circuit said.

If he were to be sentenced, Flynn faces a probability of zero to six months in prison.

The DC circuit has a majority of Judges appointed by Democrats. Both Judges Neomi Rao and Karen Henderson, who voted for the dismissal, will sit on the panel to hear the case again, as will Judge Robert Wilkins, who wrote that his colleagues upset the balance of government powers by shortening the Sullivan's approach.

In all, seven of the 11 judges on the DC circuit were appointed by Democrats and four by Republicans. Judge Gregory Katsas, appointed by Trump to the bench who previously worked in the White House attorney's office during the special attorney's investigation, was not involved in Thursday's decision.

The Senate recently confirmed an additional judge appointed by Trump, but has not yet sworn in.

