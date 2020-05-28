Applaud! Applaud! Fraggle Rock reboot coming to Apple TV +

A television show featuring one of the catchiest themed songs of all time is coming back! After it's been given a new lease of life on Apple TV +, with its quarantine-produced short series titled Fraggle Rock: Rock On !, the service is now being integrated into a full series and restarted.

Apple did not reveal any specific plot or episode about the reboot, but they promised "New songs and adventures, in the same spirit as the classic". The original series, broadcast between 1983 and 1987, featured a cavalcade of Jim Henson's signature characters, including Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt. According to Apple, they will all be back on the reboot, including original artists Dave Goelz (Boober, Uncle Traveling Matt) and Karen Prell (Red).

The idea is that the reboot will have the spirit of the original series and at the same time show some of Rock On's rejuvenated energy! shorts that premiered on Apple TV +. The original show was a little crazy and insane, but the new shorts have added a bit of sweetness to make it even more family-friendly during a time when families are sheltering at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The shorts follow the Fraggles who live in separate caves during a period of social estrangement and interact with each other through a video chat that was installed by the Doozers. The Rock On! The shorts have also been a showcase for special appearances such as Tiffany Haddish, Common, Neil Patrick Harris and Ziggy Marley.

I will definitely see a series rebooted because although I didn't see Fraggle Rock until after its original execution as a kid, the series was a big part of my childhood in the same way as The Muppets or Sesame Street. I think a new take could really work right now for the nostalgic child in all of us and a new generation of children.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KLQS6xo40kI (/ embed)