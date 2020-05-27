Apple acquired Machine Learning Startup Inductiv for Siri enhancements

Apple recently purchased Ontario-based machine learning startup Inductiv to improve Siri, reports Bloomberg.



Apple confirmed the purchase with one of its typical takeover statements: "Apple does buy from time to time smaller technology companies and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans."

Inductiv's engineering team joined Apple after the acquisition to work on ‌Siri‌, machine learning and data science at the company. Before the purchase, Inductiv created technology that used artificial intelligence to automate the identification and correction of data errors for machine learning purposes. Since Bloomberg:

Having clean data is important to machine learning, a popular and powerful type of artificial intelligence that helps software improve with less human invention. The work falls into the category of data science, a key element of Apple's broader machine learning strategy.

Apple Siri boss John Giannandrea, who is also responsible for machine learning, has been updating the underlying technology that ‌Siri‌ relies on through acquisitions of companies like Inductiv.

Apple has purchased several AI and machine learning related companies over the past few years including Voysis, Xnor.ai, Turi, Perceptio, Tuplejump, and more.