Apple and lead partner in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

Apple & Paramount Partner for Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon

After it was reported last month that Oscar winner Martin Scorsese (the Irish) was in negotiations with multiple transmission services to finance its long-term adaptation of Flower Moon AssassinsThe Hollywood Reporter has said that Paramount Pictures and Apple have entered into final talks to co-finance the film.

With the project ready to star in both Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood) and Robert DeNiro (the Irish) Along with Scorsese management, informants report that the budget with the trio's contracts is already set at around $ 55 million, prompting the director to request a global budget for the original report of $ 160 million to $ 225 million. . CEO Jim Gianopulos was uncomfortable with the numbers and reduced it to $ 180 million and agreed with the director to speak to streaming services to help strike a better deal for all parties, with Netflix originally set to take on the project by $ 215 million later working with Scorsese in the Irish.

While the final numbers have not been revealed in the agreement between the two studios, it has been confirmed that Apple will take the place as the creative studio behind the project and bear the cost while Paramount will distribute the film.

Based on David Grann's novel of the same name (pick it up here!), The film will follow the investigation of the horrifying murders of the Osage wealthy in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the 1920s, shortly after it was released. discovered oil on their land. The FBI, even at the beginning of the creation phase, took over the case and discovered a horrible secret behind the wave.

"When I read David Grann's book, I immediately started seeing it: the people, the settings, the action, and I knew I had to make it into a movie." Scorsese said earlier. "I am so excited to work with Eric Roth and meet with Leo DiCaprio to bring this truly disturbing American story to the screen."

Flower Moon Assassins, written by Eric Roth (A star has been born), is produced by Imperative Entertainment, which acquired the rights to the novel for $ 5 million, as well as Scorcese, Appian Way Productions, and Sikelia Productions. He will star in Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio with Scorsese alumnus Robert De Niro previously in talks to join the cast.

Flower Moon Assassins will mark DiCaprio and Scorcese's seventh collaboration together after working on multiple Oscar-nominated and winning films starting in 2002 New York Bands followed by 2004 The Aviator, which was the actor's first performance nominated for an Oscar with the director, 2006 The dead people, 2010 Shutter Island, 2013 The wolf of Wall Street and the 2015 short film The audition.

