Apple asks LG Display for urgent supply of LCD panels to meet iPad demand in Asia

Apple has asked LG Display to urgently supply LCD panels for iPads, following a surge in orders for tablets and portable monitors in the wake of the global health crisis, reports Korean business.

Apple has recently asked LG Display to supply LCD panels for iPad quickly. LG Display is expected to start supplying them from June operating the production lines at full speed.

Apple originally cut orders for the second quarter of this year in anticipation of a significantly reduced contraction in the market following the health crisis.

However, in March, wereiPad‌ stocks were reportedly running low in China as parents bought them to help with e-learning at home in response to school closings.

Under normal circumstances, this would be positive news for Apple, but with vendors badly affected by the global health crisis, the company was unable to maintain ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ stocks to meet increased demand due to local labor shortages in between. of government-imposed closure restrictions.

Apple's request is unusual given that vendors generally receive at least three months' notice that they can obtain raw materials and manufacture products.

However, "since China's BOE and Japan's Sharp are also major panel providers for Apple's ‌iPad‌, LG Display must respond quickly to Apple's request not to lose the order to its rivals," a source told the newspaper. of the industry.

Samsung Display is expected to provide nearly 80 percent of the OLED displays used in this year's "iPhone 12" line, while LG Display and BOE will split screen supplies for the low-end 6.1-inch model, with LG supplying the vast majority with 18-23 million panels and BOE with two million.