Apple began selling certified refurbished iPhone XR models in selected colors and capabilities for the first time in the United States. Refurbished iPhone XR models are priced at roughly a 16 percent discount compared to the current price of new units, at a discount of $ 100-120 from the regular price.



In addition to the 64GB and 128GB capacities that match the all-new ‌iPhone XR‌ models, the refurbished drives are also available with 256GB of storage, though currently only in black. The PiPhone XR‌ was initially offered in all three capacities at its launch in 2018, but when the PiPhone XR‌ dropped out of the line as a lower-priced option in September 2019, the 256GB models were discontinued.

64GB: $ 499, below the current price of $ 599 and the launch price of $ 749

128GB: $ 539, below the current price of $ 649 and the launch price of $ 799

256GB: $ 629, below the previous settlement price of $ 749 and the launch price of $ 899

All current refurbished ‌iPhone XR‌ models come with the operator unlocked and without SIM, so they can be activated with any operator you choose.

Apple says that all refurbished iPhone models are inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with a new white box and all manuals and accessories. Apple also installs a new battery and replaces the external case, making it almost impossible to distinguish between a refurbished and a new ‌iPhone‌.

Any refurbished ‌iPhone‌ model comes with Apple's standard one-year warranty in effect on the device delivery date, which can be extended with AppleCare + at a flat rate of $ 149 or $ 7.99 per month on the ‌iPhone XR‌. The CAppleCare‌ + upgrade with theft and loss coverage is available for a flat fee of $ 249 or $ 12.99 per month.

