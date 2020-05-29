Apple Central Park is trying to evolve the animated musical.

Imagine this: it is 2010, you are 15 years old and have saved your allowance to buy the Evil FYE soundtrack. You haven't actually seen the show, but your friend swears she changed her life when she saw the tour and heard Rachel and Kurt talk about "Defying Gravity" on Joy. So you play the CD on your old CD player, trying to visualize the awesome special effects your best friend talked about, but since you really don't know what the hell is going on, you open up the Wikipedia page for the musical, reading the plot while you nod to the songs.

Is this the ideal experience to consume? Evil? Probably not, but you're 15 and it's the best you have.

Apple TV Plus " Central Park, a new animated comedy by Bob's Burgers Creator Loren Bouchard somehow replicates this experience of consuming a musical but not actually consuming a musical. The animated show features a stellar cast, quirky characters, and some really fun songs, and when all those separate pieces come together, it's an evolved form of the animated musical. Instead of a Disney movie, where the music serves to highlight the animated story, the images in Central Park Increase the experience of watching a musical. But in the first four episodes of Central ParkThose moments are few and far between, which makes the show feel, at times, like Wikipedia's stage, good enough for now, but missing compared to those moments of full glory in musical theater.

Image: Apple TV Plus

Central Park follows park gardener Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.), his reporter wife Paige (Kathryn Hahn) and their two children Molly (Kristen Bell) and Cole (Tituss Burgess), along with intriguing heiress Bitsy (Stanley Tucci) and his assistant Helen (Daveed Diggs). Each of them has their own motivations and internal struggles, but they are all united by Bitsy's grand plan to buy the legendary New York park and turn it into a shopping mall.

And would it be an animated musical without Josh Gad? In Central Park He plays a street musician named Birdie, who defies logic, narrates the entire show to the audience, and interacts with the characters. It serves to link the scenes together by offering transitions that you definitely could not call subtle, like an omniscient member of the Greek chorus, or the body text of a Wikipedia article, but they are effective. Whether they are fun or not depends on how much you enjoy the free break of the fourth wall.

Central Park He juggles each character's individual stories, and while they often intersect, it's a lot of crawling, especially when some of them weigh more heavily on the overall Bitsy-shop-park story than others. While Paige's quest to be taken seriously as a true journalist means that she is in and out of local politics and learning about the plan, Molly is hanging out for a boy she has never really spoken to, and her dreams about him. They take away some of the tension. stop.

Many of the scenes between songs fight in a similar way, feeling nonessential or intended as an accumulation for something better. That's not to say that the moments of smaller characters aren't worth their time or that the boy Molly is in love with isn't detrimental to the plot (she escapes that Bitsy is her aunt at one point), but the scenes leading up to her songs tend to crawl and the songs themselves don't come.

There are pieces of musical brilliance in Central Park, and speak of the potential of the series. The first musical sequence: an ensemble piece where each character sings about their motivations to "One Day More" by The Miserables or the prologue of In the woods – fully embraces what makes such sequences in musicals so memorable (it's about uniting us!) and uses animation to show harmonies side by side. The fourth episode sees Owen come face-to-face with the manager of a local garbage plant, fast forward and backward as they dive into a New York City statute book, reminiscent of Hamilton"Washington by your side".

It is these wonderfully performed musical theater moments that transcend the motto of live-vicariously through Wikipedia and give insight into what Central Park It could be once all the pieces are working together. The first four episodes of the first season of any show won't be the best, but there is enough joy in the Bouchard series to keep tuning in. It is a show that is more like a musical theater than an animated comedy, but at its best it combines the two and shines.

The first two episodes of Central Park they are now available on Apple TV Plus.