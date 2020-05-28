Apple chooses the TV show & # 39; Hedy Lamarr & # 39; starring Gal Gadot

Apple recently gave a direct request to the series for an upcoming television show about movie legend Hedy Lamarr, to be featured as the protagonist of Gal Gadot, reports Variety.



The show follows the true story of actress, film producer, and inventor Hedy Lamarr, who starred in 30 movies and co-invented an early version of the extended frequency hopping spectrum.

"Hedy Lamarr" will follow the true story of the glamorous Hollywood girl, spanning 30 years since Lamarr's escape from pre-war Vienna; to his meteoric rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood; to his fall and eventual misfortune at the dawn of the Cold War. The program will also enter Lamarr's life as an inventor, including an invention that became the foundation for the spread spectrum technology in use today.

Originally developed for Showtime, the series features eight episodes written by Sarah Treem, who previously worked on "The Affair" and "House of Cards." Gal Gadot, known for "Wonder Woman", will be the executive producer and star of the series.

Apple picked up the show after a bitter relationship between writer Treem and Showtime after "The Affair" star actress Ruth Wilson left the series. Wilson at the time accused Treem of creating a hostile work environment, which Treem denied, but the dispute ended with Treem severing ties with Showtime.

"Hedy Lamarr" will join other Apple TV + dramas with major Hollywood actors such as "The Morning Show," "Defender Jacob" and "Truth Be Told," in addition to marking the first Gadot television series.