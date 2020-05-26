Apple confirms that the application error & # 39; is no longer shared & # 39; it has been solved

On Friday, an App Store error appeared, causing newly updated apps to not open when touched, and users received a message saying "This app is no longer shared with you."



The problem affected dozens of apps that had received updates, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, WhatsApp, TikTok, and others. There was no workaround at the time except downloading an affected app and then re-downloading it which was a hassle for each affected app.

On Sunday morning, iPhone and iPad owners started noticing dozens of pending app updates on the App Store, including many apps that had already been updated. The updates spanned up to 10 days and seemed to have been released to fix the bug that caused apps not to open.

Apple confirmed today to Newsdio The "No longer shared" error has been fixed and fixed for all affected customers, but did not provide details on what the problem was.

Customers who had apps that wouldn't open should be able to use them again after downloading the relevant updates from the ‌App Store‌. Applications can be updated by opening ‌App Store‌, tapping their profile picture, swiping down to update, and then tapping the "Update all" option.