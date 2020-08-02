Apple Fire in California explodes more than 32 square miles

Thousands of people in southern California are under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire exploded in size, destroying at least one house.

the The Riverside County Fire Department said The fire, known as the Apple Fire, has burned about 20,516 acres and is at zero percent containment as it burns in an area that stretches between Riverside and San Bernardino counties in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The fire grew on more than 13,000 acres in less than a day as it burned through dry thickets and wood.

A man who has lived in the area near the San Bernardino National Forest told KTLA on Saturday that conditions were best for a destructive fire.

"Although we have had fires in the past, several years have passed," the man, who only gave his first name, Bill, told KTLA. "So there is a lot of heavy fuel out there. It is dry, yesterday was 106 degrees, perfect conditions for something to really work, and that is what happened."

No injuries have been reported, but some 8,000 people are under evacuation orders on the mountain,

ravines and foothills neighborhoods.

The fire started when two adjacent fires reported Friday night in Cherry Valley, an unincorporated area near the city of Beaumont, about 85 miles east of downtown Los Angeles.

The cause is under investigation.

The flames leapt Saturday along the ridges of the hills and approached the homes as firefighters attacked him from the ground and air.

A house and two outbuildings were destroyed, Cal Fire said.

A large plume of smoke was visible from miles away and contributed to poor air quality in the region. Air quality will not be healthy until Sunday night in eastern areas due to the massive fire, FOX11 reported.

Videos posted on social media showed the extent of smoke in the area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said Sunday that smoke from the fire was reaching as far east as Phoenix.

Conditions in the area are not expected to improve soon.

Temperatures reached 105 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday in nearby Palm Springs.

The NWS said "dangerously high conditions" were expected to continue due to high pressure over much of southern California.

Associated Press contributed to this report.