Apple Fire in California has grown to over 20,000 acres and is 5% contained

There are several factors that come together to create significant obstacles for firefighters who are fighting the fire. The terrain is the largest, said Lisa Cox, the fire information officer for the San Bernardino National Forest.

"We have extremely steep and rugged terrain," said Cox. "We have a lot of different drains that cross each other and that creates these channeling effects from different wind patterns and creates more erratic fire behavior."

"And with that, we have a very thick brush that includes this really flammable ecosystem called chaparral that likes to burn and hasn't burned here in a long time," added Cox.

The fire, fueled by high temperatures and gusting winds, is also creating its own climate system, Cox said.