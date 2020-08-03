Apple Fire in California has grown to over 20,000 acres and is 5% contained

There are several factors that come together to create significant obstacles for firefighters who are fighting the fire. The terrain is the largest, said Lisa Cox, the fire information officer for the San Bernardino National Forest.
"We have extremely steep and rugged terrain," said Cox. "We have a lot of different drains that cross each other and that creates these channeling effects from different wind patterns and creates more erratic fire behavior."
"And with that, we have a very thick brush that includes this really flammable ecosystem called chaparral that likes to burn and hasn't burned here in a long time," added Cox.
The fire, fueled by high temperatures and gusting winds, is also creating its own climate system, Cox said.
"It really creates this updraft of ash and smoke flames and creates this huge cloud and it has a downdraft that actually extends in all 360 directions around the fire," said Cox.
More than 2,000 fight against fire.
In a Sunday night update, authorities said there were 2,266 people, 29 crew, 9 helicopters, 260 engines and 11 water bids to fight the fire.
Evacuation orders were issued for residents living north of Banning and Beaumont in Riverside County. Some people living in the Oak Glen community in San Barnardino County have also been evacuated.
Evacuation centers were installed at local hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesman Rob Roseen told CNN.
All evacuation centers will apply Covid-19 protocols, such as temperature controls on entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen said.