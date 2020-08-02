Apple Fire: More than 7,000 people evacuated in Southern California

The fire started Friday shortly before 5 p.m. PST, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV. No injuries have been reported.
A single-family house and two dependencies were destroyed by the fire. the fire department tweeted.
Evacuation centers have been established at local hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesman Rob Roseen told CNN.
All evacuation centers will apply Covid-19 protocols, such as temperature controls on entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen said.
Starting Saturday night, the the fire has burned about 12,000 acres and is 0% contained, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
There is greater potential for plume growth with fires this weekend due to high temperatures, very low humidity, and onshore winds, according to the National Weather Service.