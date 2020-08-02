Apple Fire: More than 7,000 people evacuated in Southern California

The fire started Friday shortly before 5 p.m. PST, according to CNN affiliate KABC-TV. No injuries have been reported.

A single-family house and two dependencies were destroyed by the fire. the fire department tweeted

Evacuation centers have been established at local hotels and at Beaumont High School, fire department spokesman Rob Roseen told CNN.

All evacuation centers will apply Covid-19 protocols, such as temperature controls on entry, masks and social distancing, Roseen said.