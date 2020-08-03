Apple Fire spreads in California with less than 5% content

According to a new report, thick, dry scrub, rugged terrain and rough weather have hampered efforts to eradicate the massive wildfire in southern California that has burned more than 20,000 acres.

The Apple Fire is less than 5 percent contained as of Monday morning, with evacuation orders in effect for parts of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, Cal Fire said.

Lisa Cox, the fire information officer for the San Bernardino National Forest, said more than 2,200 smoke users are dealing with a number of problems.

"We have extremely rugged and rugged terrain," Cox told CNN. "We have many different drains that cross each other and that creates these channeling effects from different wind patterns and creates more erratic fire behavior.

"And with that, we have a very thick brush that includes this really flammable ecosystem called chaparral that likes to burn and hasn't burned here in a long time," added Cox.

She said that high temperatures and gusts of wind have also created her own climate system that is contributing to the spread of the fire.





Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. EPA



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. EPA



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. EPA



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. EPA



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. AP



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. AP



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. AP



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. AP



Authorities are trying to extinguish the & # 39; Apple Fire & # 39 ;, near Beaumont, in Riverside County, California. AP Until next time

Near





A 7-year-old boy from Philadelphia clings to life after …

"It really creates this updraft of ash and smoke flames and creates this huge cloud and it has a downdraft that actually extends in all 360 directions around the fire," said Cox.

The cause of the fire, which started on Friday, is under investigation. Almost 8,000 people have been forced to evacuate.