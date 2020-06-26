Apple gains knowledge of COVID-19 with Apple Watch and Memojis

Apple is adding COVID-19 to its repertoire.

At its developer conference, which started on Monday, Apple said the new operating system for the Apple Watch will add a handwash reminder, while Apple Memojis will get COVID-19 customization, adding mask covers.

One of the first lines of defense against the coronavirus is to wash your hands. With that in mind, Apple will add a feature to the upcoming watchOS 7 that checks your hand washing hygiene. The update will use Apple Watch motion sensors, microphone, and machine learning to know when you're washing.

When the watch detects handwashing, a 20-second countdown will begin. It will also encourage users to continue washing if they have stopped within 20 seconds. There will also be a reminder to wash your hands when you have returned home.

While that may seem excessive to some, Apple is increasingly focusing the watch, by far, the world's leading smart watch, according to IDC, on monitoring their health.

The Apple Watch can now monitor heart rate, track menstrual cycles, and let people know if noise levels can affect their hearing, among other health features. If someone has type 1 or type 2 diabetes, there are apps like Dexcom G6 that can check the levels on your glucose monitor from your watch.

These functions can be added to the watch face so that they are front and center throughout the day.

Also, Apple announced that the new Memoji in iOS 14 can be customized with face masks.

Memoji is an animated avatar that you can customize by adding facial expressions that are similar to yours. Memoji can be used for stickers that appear in iMessage, videos or profiles, among other uses.

States like California and Massachusetts require face masks in public, so Apple Memoji users in those states should accept this feature.

Apple will also add 20 more hairstyles, hats and other options and three new Memoji stickers for iMessage: a hug, a punch and a blush gesture.

